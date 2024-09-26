De La Salle suspends rest of varsity football season due to low numbers

De La Salle tries to stop St. Ignatius' Justin Scott, center, from getting to the ball in a game a few seasons ago. The Meteors confirmed Wednesday that it suspended the rest of its varsity football season this year. (Photo provided by Joe Pinchin)

De La Salle suspended the rest of its varsity football season due to low numbers, the school confirmed to Friday Night Drive on Wednesday. The school made the decision Monday.

The Meteors only had 23 players on the roster to start the season. Because of various injuries, that number went down to 17 after Friday’s loss to Marmion.

Head coach Harold Blackmon and the athletic department decided it was in the students’ best interest to suspend the rest of the year.

“It just got to the point where it wasn’t fair to continue to have our kids out there with the numbers we have,” Blackmon said. “Everybody’s playing both sides of the ball and no one’s getting relief. I felt like it became a dangerous situation for us.”

Blackmon said that he approached the players before officially making a decision and they agreed with the school’s decision. The program will continue to have a freshman season with strong numbers in the program.

The decision wasn’t easy for Blackmon, who was in his first season as the program’s head coach. But he said the underclassmen are looking forward to working out this fall and building a foundation that can build momentum into the winter and fall.

The Meteors held a 1-3 record after Friday’s 35-0 loss to Marmion. De La Salle started the season with a 45-0 loss to Argo, beat Foreman, 64-0, in Week 2 and then fell 42-0 to Benet in Week 3. The program eyed its first trip back to the playoffs since 2017 after going 4-5 and 1-8 the last two seasons, respectively.

De La Salle was set to play Fenwick on Friday before ending the season with games against Leo, Nazareth, Joliet Catholic and Marian Catholic.

Blackmon was encouraged that the program would have a varsity season next year. He likes what he’s seen from his freshman program and is hoping to add another large group next year.

“When I took over, we knew this was going to be a process,” Blackmon said. “Whether we had a varsity year or not, we knew it was going to be a process. I’m committed to the process.”