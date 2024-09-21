The Herald-News Week 4 football roundup: Lemont wins big over T.F. South

Week 4 IHSA football scores across the Herald-News/greater Will County area:
Lemont 51, T.F. South 14: At Lansing, Lemont (2-2) ran away with things on the road in a commanding victory.
Lemont will look to extend its winning streak to three games at home next week against T.F. North.
Marquette 26, Dwight 21: At Ottawa, the Trojans (3-1) hit their first speed bump of the season after outscoring opponents by a 146-8 margin through their first three games.
Dwight will attempt to bounce back when it returns home to face Walther Christian in Week 5.
Herscher 8, Reed-Custer 7: At Braidwood, the Comets suffered a heartbreaking loss at home, holding the Tigers offense scoreless but losing to a pick-6 and a 2-point conversion with six minutes remaining.
Reed-Custer (0-4) will be back at home next week for a tough one against Wilmington.
Oswego 70, Joliet Central 7: At Oswego, Joliet Central (0-4) surrendered 70 points for the second straight week.
The Steelmen will host Joliet West next Saturday.
Plainfield North 28, Joliet West 3: At Plainfield, North picked up its second straight victory to return to .500 at 2-2 overall, while West suffered its third consecutive loss to fall to 1-3.
Plainfield North will be on the road against Oswego in Week 5, and West will head across town to take on Joliet Central.
Lincoln-Way Central 39, DeKalb 6: At DeKalb, the Knights were dominant away from home in a victory over the Barbs. The win snaps a two-game skid for LWC and moves it to 2-2 overall.
Central will be back home next Friday to take on Bradley-Bourbonnais.
Lincoln-Way East 49, Naperville North 17: At Naperville, the Griffins coasted to victory to boost its season standing to 4-0.
LWE will be at home against Homewood-Flossmoor next Friday night.
Coal City 74, Lisle 0: At Coal City, the Coalers trampled the visiting Lions and improved to 3-1 overall.
Coal City will seek to extend its winning streak to four games next week in Peotone.
Lockport 21, Waubonsie Valley 7: At Aurora, the Porters turned in a good showing on the road to move to 3-1.
Lockport will return home next Friday to take on Naperville North.
Morris 45, La Salle-Peru 14: At La Salle, Morris (3-1) fired back after falling behind early to pick up a comfortable victory on the road.
Morris will face Kaneland at home next Friday.
Providence 14, Niles Notre Dame 0: At New Lenox, the Celtics (2-2) defense proved impenetrable in a home shutout.
Providence will hit the road to take on St. Francis in Week 5.
Wilmington 49, Peotone 13: At Wilmington, the Wildcats (4-0) were in charge from start to finish in a home win over the Blue Devils (3-1).
Wilmington will head to Braidwood to take on Reed-Custer in Week 5, while Peotone will return home to square off with Coal City.
Yorkville 49, Plainfield Central 8: At Yorkville, the Wildcats (0-4) let things get away from them in a one-sided road loss to the Foxes.
Bolingbrook 28, Plainfield East 0: At Bolingbrook, the Raiders evened things out at 2-2 with a home shutout of the Bengals (0-4).
Bolingbrook will be on the road in Yorkville next week, while East will head across town to take on Plainfield Central as both teams vie for their first win of the season.
Oswego East 13, Plainfield South 7: At Oswego, a fourth-quarter comeback came up short for the Cougars as they fell to 2-2 overall.
South will look to rebound on the road next week in Romeoville.
Seneca 36, St. Bede 12: At Peru, the Fighting Irish (4-0) preserved their spotless record with a road win.
Seneca will host Aurora Central Catholic in Week 5.
Joliet Catholic 14, Marist 13: At Joliet, the Hilltoppers outlasted Marist in overtime to improve to 3-1.
JCA will be on the road to take on Nazareth next Friday.
Sandburg 28, Lincoln-Way West 22: At New Lenox, the Warriors suffered their first loss of the season, falling to 3-1 overall.
West will be in Naperville next week to take on Naperville Central.