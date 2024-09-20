A look back: Week 4 Bureau County area football scores over the years

Here’s a look at Bureau County area Week 4 football scores over the years:
5 years ago (2019)
Annawan-Wethersfield 28, Mercer County 0
Genoa-Kingston 49, Mendota 6
Hall 35, E-P 0
L-P 11, Rochelle 0
Newman 50, Bureau Valley 7
Princeton 44, Orion 0
Sherrard 42, St. Bede 18
West Carroll 36, Amboy-LaMoille 7
10 years ago (2014)
Amboy-LaMoille 27, Riverdale 0
Bureau Valley 43, Kewanee 6
Geneseo 49, L-P 8
Mendota 15, Stillman Valley 8
Newman 59, Morrison 0
Orion 21, Hall 20 (OT)
St. Bede 33, Princeton 14
Stark County 31, Annawan-Wethersfield 7
25 years ago (1999)
Bureau Valley 28, Erie 22
Dixon 13, Streator 12
Joy Westmer 40, Annawan 22
Kewanee 12, Hall 6
LaMoille co-op 32, Stronghurst Southern 20
Morrison 40, St. Bede 0
Newman 21, Eureka 7
Ottawa 27, L-P 6
Princeton 41, Rock Falls 25
Prophetstown 20, Bradford/Henry/Midland 14
Riverdale 20, Amboy 14
Rochelle 53, Mendota 0
50 years ago (1974)
DePue 24, Tampico 20
Hall 14, Princeton 6
LaMoille 16, Ohio 0
Geneseo 14, Mendota 0
L-P 46, Ottawa 12
Rochelle 29, Rock Falls 14
St. Bede 48, Marquette 8
Sterling 47, Kewanee 6
Tiskilwa 13, Annawan 7
Walnut 14, Bradford 6
Western 42, Toulon 22
Wyanet 30, Neponset 0
Wyoming 28, Manlius 20