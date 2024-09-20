A look back: Week 4 Bureau County area football scores over the years

Here’s a look at Bureau County area Week 4 football scores over the years:

5 years ago (2019)

Annawan-Wethersfield 28, Mercer County 0

Genoa-Kingston 49, Mendota 6

Hall 35, E-P 0

L-P 11, Rochelle 0

Newman 50, Bureau Valley 7

Princeton 44, Orion 0

Sherrard 42, St. Bede 18

West Carroll 36, Amboy-LaMoille 7

10 years ago (2014)

Amboy-LaMoille 27, Riverdale 0

Bureau Valley 43, Kewanee 6

Geneseo 49, L-P 8

Mendota 15, Stillman Valley 8

Newman 59, Morrison 0

Orion 21, Hall 20 (OT)

St. Bede 33, Princeton 14

Stark County 31, Annawan-Wethersfield 7

25 years ago (1999)

Bureau Valley 28, Erie 22

Dixon 13, Streator 12

Joy Westmer 40, Annawan 22

Kewanee 12, Hall 6

LaMoille co-op 32, Stronghurst Southern 20

Morrison 40, St. Bede 0

Newman 21, Eureka 7

Ottawa 27, L-P 6

Princeton 41, Rock Falls 25

Prophetstown 20, Bradford/Henry/Midland 14

Riverdale 20, Amboy 14

Rochelle 53, Mendota 0

50 years ago (1974)

DePue 24, Tampico 20

Hall 14, Princeton 6

LaMoille 16, Ohio 0

Geneseo 14, Mendota 0

L-P 46, Ottawa 12

Rochelle 29, Rock Falls 14

St. Bede 48, Marquette 8

Sterling 47, Kewanee 6

Tiskilwa 13, Annawan 7

Walnut 14, Bradford 6

Western 42, Toulon 22

Wyanet 30, Neponset 0

Wyoming 28, Manlius 20