The Herald-News high school football roundup

Yorkville 38, Joliet West 8: At Joliet, the Tigers (1-2) failed to generate much offense at home in a loss to the Foxes.
West will look to climb back to .500 in Week 4 on the road against Plainfield North.
Carmel 27, Providence 24: At New Lenox, the Celtics fell to 1-2 on the season in a close one at home.
Providence will be on the road against Notre Dame College Prep next week for a Saturday game.
Coal City 56, Streator 6: At Streator, Coal City steamrolled the Bulldogs in Illinois Central Eight Conference play away from home. The victory boosts the Coalers back above .500 at 2-1 overall and 1-0 in the ICE.
Coal City will return home for Week 4 to play host to Lisle.
Dwight/GSW 46, Aurora Central Catholic 0: At Aurora, the Trojans were spotless on the road to preserve their perfect overall standing at 3-0.
Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington will look to keep the streak alive on the road against Marquette next week.
Lincoln-Way East 49, Stagg 3: At Palos Hills, the Griffins trampled the chargers on the road to improve to 3-0 overall.
East will be on the road next week against Naperville North.
Lincoln-Way West 40, Metea Valley 7: At Metea Valley, the Warriors improved to 3-0 on the young season with a breezy victory on the road.
West will be at home against Sandburg in Week 4.
Lockport 41, Neuqua Valley 14: At Naperville, the Porters are back above .500 following a commanding road win over the Wildcats.
Lockport next will be back on the road to take on Waubonsee Valley.
Minooka 70, Joliet Central 12: At Joliet, Minooka was dominant in a road victory over the Steelmen. Minooka improved to 3-0 with the victory, while Central fell to 0-3.
Minooka will be home against Romeoville next week, while Joliet Central will hit the road to take on Oswego.
Naperville North 21, Lincoln-Way Central 20 (OT): At New Lenox, the Knights picked up a touchdown in the first overtime possession, but a blocked PAT and an ensuing touchdown and extra point from the Huskies delivered a rough home loss.
LWC is 1-2 following the heartbreaker and will be on the road in DeKalb next week.
Oswego 49, Plainfield Central 6: At Plainfield, Oswego was too much for the Wildcats in a one-sided road win. The Panthers improved to 3-0 in the rout, while Plainfield Central fell to 0-3.
Oswego will host Joliet Central next week, while Central will continue the hunt for its first win on the road in Yorkville.
Plainfield North 31, Plainfield South 12: At Plainfield, the Tigers dashed ahead to a 19-0 lead in the first quarter and cruised to victory over the crosstown Cougars.
North improved to 1-2 with the road win, while South suffered its first loss and dropped to 2-1.
Peotone 42, Reed-Custer 7: At Peotone, the Blue Devils made short work of the visiting Comets in ICE action. Peotone improved to 3-0 with the victory, while R-C fell to 0-3.
The Devils will head to Wilmington in Week 4 for a conference battle of unbeatens.
Seneca 48, Marquette 13: At Ottawa, the Fighting Irish dashed out to a 42-13 lead by halftime en route to a comfortable road win.
Seneca is a spotless 3-0 on the season.
Wilmington 56, Lisle 7: At Lisle, Wilmington tamed the Lions in their own den to secure an ICE win.
The Wildcats are 3-0 overall and 1-0 in conference play. They will be at home next week against Peotone.
Joliet Catholic 14, Fenwick 13: At Joliet, the Hilltoppers held on for a narrow home win over the visiting Friars.
JCA will take on Marist next week at home.
Peoria High 58, Morris 52: At Morris, the home team failed to hold on in a shootout.
Morris (2-1) will be on the road against La Salle-Peru in Week 4.
Bolingbrook 48, Romeoville 19: At Romeoville, Romeoville led 13-0 early, but Bolingbrook’s comeback gave it its first victory while the hosts fell to 1-2.
Bolingbrook hosts Plainfield East in Week 4. Romeoville is at Minooka.