September 13, 2024
Shaw Local
IHSA football Week 3 scores, results for the 2024 season

By The Associated Press
L-P's Michael Hartman makes a catch for a touchdown leaps in the air to celebrate scoring the teams second touchdown over Ottawa's Bryson Valdez on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024 at Howard Fellows Stadium. (Scott Anderson)

We’ve got IHSA high school football scores for Week 3 of the 2024 season here.

Amboy/LaMoille/Ohio 60, Galva 0

Bowen 22, Chicago Washington 6

Breese Central 48, Red Bud 21

Brooks Academy 53, Taft 6

Carmi-White County def. Vienna, forfeit

Chicago ( SSICP) 26, Chicago CICS-Longwood 0

Chicago King 44, Hubbard 0

Clinton 49, Tremont 8

DGSW 46, Aurora Central Catholic 0

Lake View 18, Senn 13

Lake Zurich 41, Waukegan 12

Lena-Winslow 30, Stockton 14

Lincoln-Way East 49, Stagg 3

Mather 27, North Lawndale 20

Minooka 70, Joliet Central 12

Simeon 16, Chicago (Clark) 6

Simeon 16, Clark Prep/Austin Poly/Douglass 6

Thornton Fractional North 24, Thornton Fractional South 14

Tuscola 24, Macon Meridian 6