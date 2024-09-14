IHSA football Week 3 scores, results for the 2024 season

We’ve got IHSA high school football scores for Week 3 of the 2024 season here.
Amboy/LaMoille/Ohio 60, Galva 0
Bowen 22, Chicago Washington 6
Breese Central 48, Red Bud 21
Brooks Academy 53, Taft 6
Carmi-White County def. Vienna, forfeit
Chicago ( SSICP) 26, Chicago CICS-Longwood 0
Chicago King 44, Hubbard 0
Clinton 49, Tremont 8
DGSW 46, Aurora Central Catholic 0
Lake View 18, Senn 13
Lake Zurich 41, Waukegan 12
Lena-Winslow 30, Stockton 14
Lincoln-Way East 49, Stagg 3
Mather 27, North Lawndale 20
Minooka 70, Joliet Central 12
Simeon 16, Chicago (Clark) 6
Simeon 16, Clark Prep/Austin Poly/Douglass 6
Thornton Fractional North 24, Thornton Fractional South 14
Tuscola 24, Macon Meridian 6