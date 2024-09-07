Glenbard North moves to 2-0 with win over Willowbrook

CAROL STREAM – Glenbard North improved to 2-0 on the season, outlasting Willowbrook 19-7 Friday night in Carol Stream in a game defined by gritty defense and clutch performances on both sides of the football.

The Panthers, looking to build off a shutout victory in Week 1, leaned heavily on junior running back Donato Gatses, whose bruising running style and late-game determination powered Glenbard North’s offense. Gatses scored all three Panthers touchdowns, including a critical goal-line plunge with just over four minutes left to seal the game.

“Donato runs hard,” Panthers coach Ryan Wilkens said of his running back. “He’s got agility, he’s got power, he’s got quickness. If we can block and make some holes for him, he’s going to be really, really good.”

When asked to explain the success of their ground-and-pound offensive attack, Gatses placed his focus on the work done throughout the week in practice.

“Our defense obviously played great today,” Gatses said, crediting his teammates for setting the tone. “I think that helps our running game so much in practice because we are playing against an intense defense.”

Willowbrook (0-2), coming off a heartbreaking loss in its opener, struck first this evening. The Warriors capitalized on an early interception snatched by defensive lineman Jordan Pate, placing their offensive on the attack deep in Panthers territory

Warriors running back Jovon Boyd plunged into the end zone from 5 yards out to give Willowbrook a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

Glenbard North responded swiftly. Gatses punched in a 2-yard score to make it a 7-6 ballgame, as a missed extra point kept Willowbrook ahead. After a scoreless stretch of drives, the Panthers broke through just before halftime when quarterback Ben Prancis connected with Gatses for an 8-yard touchdown pass, putting Glenbard North up 12-7 after a failed 2-point attempt.

“We game planned that this week,” Gatses said of the touchdown grab. “We saw that the linebackers were in man. It was just a speed game at that point.”

In the second half Willowbrook’s offense struggled to regain its rhythm. A key moment came midway through the third quarter when Glenbard North’s Zechariah Morris picked off a deep Willowbrook pass attempt, killing a potential scoring drive. From there, the Panthers’ defense took control.

Led by two-way standout Dylan Hendee, who racked up multiple sacks and key pressures, Glenbard North consistently disrupted Willowbrook’s passing attack.

Hendee’s biggest moment came late in the fourth quarter as Willowbrook was driving deep into Panthers’ territory. Hendee exploded off the edge, sacking Willowbrook quarterback Jabonise Reed on a second-down dropback, forcing a desperation third-down heave that was intercepted by Panthers defensive back Jayvion Todd.

“I just trusted my coach,” Hendee said of his late-game sack. “My coach called a blitz, I told my end to go inside, and I just rushed off the edge. I’ve done it multiple times. So I just trusted my abilities and I went and got him.”

That turnover essentially sealed the game for Glenbard North, as the Panthers ran out the clock behind Gatses’ hard-nosed running.

With the win, Glenbard North avenged a Week 2 loss from last season, showing they have turned the page on last year’s winless campaign. For Wilkens, the focus is on continuous improvement.

“We get to get better after a win,” said Wilkens, when asked to forecast the week ahead for his squad. “Willowbrook is a tough team, and we did what we needed to do on both sides of the ball.”

As for Gatses, the Panthers’ workhorse back, it’s about keeping the momentum going. “It feels great. We’re 2-0, and I feel like we’re going to be a great team this year.”