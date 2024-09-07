Fremd scores early, often in triumph at Buffalo Grove

BUFFALO GROVE – Visiting Fremd got off to a great start in its Mid-Suburban League crossover game Friday night at Buffalo Grove, as the Vikings led 21-0 just 5:20 into the contest.

And while the Bison bounced back to cut the lead to 21-9, Fremd (2-0) had too much firepower on its way to a 45-9 victory.

After a big kickoff return by Marquan Brewster, Fremd quarterback Johnny O’Brien (17 for 25, 298 yards) hit Brennan Saxe with a 35-yard TD pass before the extra point by Shea Sloan made the score 7-0 just 31 seconds into the contest.

After the Bison lost a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, Tyler Gersic (40 yards on six attempts) scored on a 1-yard run for a 14-0 lead 54 seconds later. Then O’Brien hit Brewster (54 yards on four rushes) for a 36-yard TD pass to make the score 21-0. On Fremd’s next possession, O’Brien got tackled in the end zone for a safety to cut the lead to 21-2.

Buffalo Grove quarterback Dylan Spedale (19 for 28, 235 yards), who transferred from Fremd, got the Bison on the scoreboard when he hit Brayden Wong over the middle for a 45-yard TD pass. The extra point by Luiz Falcao cut the lead to 21-9.

The Vikings responded with a 78-yard TD pass from O’Brien to Brewster late in the second quarter to boost the lead back to 28-9.

“We just kept the game plan pretty simple and let our players go make plays,” said Fremd coach Lou Sponsel. “Johnny (O’Brien) is a special kid. Last week against Lake Zurich he did the same thing. He has the ability to scan the field and take what they give him, and there’s a reason he’s going to Northwestern.”

A 26-yard field goal by Sloan boosted the lead to 31-9 late in the third quarter before O’Brien’s 5-yard TD pass to Saxe made the score 38-9 with 11:46 to play.

“Our receivers were making really good plays, our offensive line held up really well, so they make my job pretty easy out there,” said O’Brien. “Our goal is to just win as many games as we can, just have fun when we play and let our playing do the rest.”

Fremd’s Jayden Faulkner (59 yards on nine carries) scored on a 12-yard TD run with 1:38 to play to account for the final score.

“I loved the way that our kids battled, I thought they played hard all night, and they didn’t quit, so I’m proud of them,” said Buffalo Grove coach Jeff Vlk. “We’ve been really happy with Dylan (Spedale). Dylan grew up with all those guys at Fremd, so this game is pretty special for him. He came and battled all night, he’s just such a competitor, and we love having him here. I wish I had him for a few more years.”

