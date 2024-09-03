Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 1 of the 2024 season

Harvard quarterback Adam Cooke is the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP for Week 1 of the 2024 season (John Sahly)

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 1 of the 2024 season is here.

After 4,473 people voted, tallying 6,799 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.

Team of the Week MVP: Adam Cooke, QB, Harvard

Team of the Week: Week 1, 2024

Quarterback

Adam Cooke, Harvard

Scored four touchdowns (three rushing, one passing) in 42-7 win over Lisle. Ended 20-game losing streak.

Nathan Kleba, Genoa-Kingston

Threw three touchdowns for a normally run-heavy Cogs team in a 41-22 win over Leo

Luca Carbonaro, Wheaton Warrenville South

13-for-22, 150 yards, 2 rushing TDs in win over Glenbard South

Running Back

Brett Centnarowicz, Johnsburg

174 rushing yards, 80 receiving with two TDs in 41-21 win over Wilmot

Owen Yorke, Wheaton Warrenville South

22 carries, 208 yards, 3 TDs, 3 catches for 27 yards

Josh McKendry, Amboy

8 carries for 129 yards, 3 touchdowns in 36-8 win over Ridgewood

Receiver

Jake Cestone, Nazareth

5 catches, 95 yards, game-winning 46-yard TD catch

Wyatt Fleck, Huntley

3 catches for 102 yards and 2 touchdowns (40 and 26 yards) in 35-7 win over Crystal Lake Central

Sheko Gjokaj, St. Charles East

Finished with 9 receptions, 165 yards and 2 TDs against Lincoln-Way Central

Offensive Line

Luke Gebhardt, Streator

Bulldogs’ junior center led way for Bulldogs’ 255 rushing yards and 7.3 yards per carry, added a TFL on defense

Rory Masse, Wheaton Warrenville South

Graded out to 92%, did not allow a sack in over 24 pass attempts, led a rushing attack that gained over 255 yards

Defensive Line

Ian Campbell, Joliet Catholic

Recorded 2.5 quarterback sacks and forced a fumble in the Hilltoppers’ win over Iowa City

Travis Dudycha, Huntley

Two sacks in 35-7 win against Crystal Lake Central

Justin O’Neal, DeKalb

In addition to six tackles, he had two fumble recoveries and a pass deflection against Sycamore

Linebacker

Kolten Schimandle, Plano

Six tackles, two sacks for defense that held Ottawa to just 66 rushing yards on 30 tries

Caden O’Donnell, Sycamore

He had a game-changing interception against DeKalb, helping the Spartans come back from 14 down in the fourth. He also had 8.5 tackles and three pass breakups

Ostin Hansen, Cary-Grove

Intercepted Burlington Central’s first play from scrimmage that led to a TD in 27-3 win

Evan Gaughan, York

15 tackles, two TFL, 1 sack

Defensive Back

Dane Turner, Geneva

Forced fumble, interception and three pass break ups in first game against Larkin

Zac Beitler, Joliet Catholic

Pick-six and a TFL in JCA win over Iowa City

Carter York, Sycamore

York had an interception on DeKalb’s first drive of the game to go with six tackles and a pass breakup, plus added 107 receiving yards on five catches

Logan Ruddy, FCW

Ruddy notched the game-clinching interception for Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland and also rushed for two touchdowns