Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 1 of the 2024 season

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 1 of the 2024 season is here.
After 4,473 people voted, tallying 6,799 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.
Team of the Week MVP: Adam Cooke, QB, Harvard
Team of the Week: Week 1, 2024
Quarterback
Adam Cooke, Harvard
Scored four touchdowns (three rushing, one passing) in 42-7 win over Lisle. Ended 20-game losing streak.
Nathan Kleba, Genoa-Kingston
Threw three touchdowns for a normally run-heavy Cogs team in a 41-22 win over Leo
Luca Carbonaro, Wheaton Warrenville South
13-for-22, 150 yards, 2 rushing TDs in win over Glenbard South
Running Back
Brett Centnarowicz, Johnsburg
174 rushing yards, 80 receiving with two TDs in 41-21 win over Wilmot
Owen Yorke, Wheaton Warrenville South
22 carries, 208 yards, 3 TDs, 3 catches for 27 yards
Josh McKendry, Amboy
8 carries for 129 yards, 3 touchdowns in 36-8 win over Ridgewood
Receiver
Jake Cestone, Nazareth
5 catches, 95 yards, game-winning 46-yard TD catch
Wyatt Fleck, Huntley
3 catches for 102 yards and 2 touchdowns (40 and 26 yards) in 35-7 win over Crystal Lake Central
Sheko Gjokaj, St. Charles East
Finished with 9 receptions, 165 yards and 2 TDs against Lincoln-Way Central
Offensive Line
Luke Gebhardt, Streator
Bulldogs’ junior center led way for Bulldogs’ 255 rushing yards and 7.3 yards per carry, added a TFL on defense
Rory Masse, Wheaton Warrenville South
Graded out to 92%, did not allow a sack in over 24 pass attempts, led a rushing attack that gained over 255 yards
Defensive Line
Ian Campbell, Joliet Catholic
Recorded 2.5 quarterback sacks and forced a fumble in the Hilltoppers’ win over Iowa City
Travis Dudycha, Huntley
Two sacks in 35-7 win against Crystal Lake Central
Justin O’Neal, DeKalb
In addition to six tackles, he had two fumble recoveries and a pass deflection against Sycamore
Linebacker
Kolten Schimandle, Plano
Six tackles, two sacks for defense that held Ottawa to just 66 rushing yards on 30 tries
Caden O’Donnell, Sycamore
He had a game-changing interception against DeKalb, helping the Spartans come back from 14 down in the fourth. He also had 8.5 tackles and three pass breakups
Ostin Hansen, Cary-Grove
Intercepted Burlington Central’s first play from scrimmage that led to a TD in 27-3 win
Evan Gaughan, York
15 tackles, two TFL, 1 sack
Defensive Back
Dane Turner, Geneva
Forced fumble, interception and three pass break ups in first game against Larkin
Zac Beitler, Joliet Catholic
Pick-six and a TFL in JCA win over Iowa City
Carter York, Sycamore
York had an interception on DeKalb’s first drive of the game to go with six tackles and a pass breakup, plus added 107 receiving yards on five catches
Logan Ruddy, FCW
Ruddy notched the game-clinching interception for Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland and also rushed for two touchdowns