Eastland, E-P win; West Carroll snaps losing skid: Sauk Valley football roundup

Big Northern Conference

North Boone 18, Oregon 13: Oregon fell on the road after leading 13-12 after three quarters. Logan Weems had 97 yards rushing on 24 carries with one touchdown for Oregon. North Boone held Oregon scoreless in the second half as Bradley Dahl’s 11-yard touchdown catch from RJ Wolski was the eventual game-winning score with 9:04 left in the fourth quarter.

Byron 56, Rock Falls 7: The Rockets fell to the defending Class 3A state champions at home, but avoided the shutout.

Northwest Upstate Illini Conference

Eastland-Pearl City 22, Galena 6: EPC grabbed a road win to open the season as Jaxsyn Kempel and Jackson Corbin had two rushing touchdowns.

Lena-Winslow 32, Morrison 6: The Mustangs fell in their NUIC debut at home to the powerhouse L-W.

Nonconference

Erie-Prophetstown 13, Kewanee 7: E-P held off Kewanee in a close road win after opening the game with a touchdown on their first drive. Keegan Winckler had both E-P touchdowns as the Panthers led 13-0 at halftime.

8-player

Milledgeville 80, Ashton-Franklin Center 8: The Missiles cruised at home as Micah Toms-Smith had a kickoff return touchdown, two punt return touchdowns and a receiving touchdown

Amboy 36, Ridgewood 6: The defending 8-man champions showed they are still the team to beat after a convincing home win. Josh McKendry led the backfield with 129 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Brayden Klein (110 yards) and Quinn Leffelman (100 yards) also hit the century mark on the ground. Amboy tallied 356 yards rushing on 40 attempts.

West Carroll 64, River Ridge 14: The Thunder snapped a 24-game losing skid that dated back to 2019 after winning their debut in 8-man. It was also the first win for coach Abelardo Sustaita.

Polo 44, South Beloit 8: Polo also cruised to a home win as Gus Mumford led the backfield with 140 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Noah Dewey and JT Stephenson (100 yards) also scored twice on the ground for Polo.