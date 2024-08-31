Tim Young’s long TD run key in Plano’s 17-14 win over Ottawa

Plano quarterback Kaiden Schimandle hands the ball off to Amari Bryant against Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024 at King Field. (Scott Anderson)

OTTAWA — Plano senior Tim Young laughed when asked if playing fullback can be a tough spot.

“It can be, but you have to just keep working,” he said.

Young’s 75-yard touchdown scamper through a handful of would-be Ottawa tacklers and then down the south sidleline of King Field on Friday night was the key play in Plano’s 17-14 victory over the Pirates to open the season.

Young finished with 154 yards on 21 carries on the night.

“Our linemen hit hard all game and that play was no different,” said Young of the long dash to paydirt on the final of the third quarter. “Once I got through the line I saw an open to my left and just ran toward it. It was just my line making blocks and me making one move to an open space. As a fullback, once you can see daylight it feels so good.”

Ottawa's Archer Cechowicz carries the ball as Plano's Tristan Meszaros chases after him on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024 at King Field. (Scott Anderson)

Young’s TD gave Plano a 17-7 lead, but Ottawa closed the gap to three on an 8-yard scoring pass from quarterback Mark Munson to wideout Andrew Vercolio with 5:17 remaining in the game. The drive went 16 plays and 66 yards.

Ottawa’s defense forced a punt and took over at the Plano 31. Then on fourth down from the 15 and under a minute to play, the Pirates tried a 32-yard field goal for the tie. A low snap led to a missed attempt and the Reapers went in victory formation.

“Defense is what we are going to hang our hat on this season, that’s what we are going to be about.” — Kyle Tutt, Plano head football coach

For the game, Plano allowed 152 total yards, including just 66 on the ground on 30 Pirates’ carries.

“I want to shout out our new defensive coordinator, his name is James Ford and he drew up a tremendous game plan for tonight,” Plano coach Kyle Tutt said. “Ottawa came out and did some good things early, especially on the first drive of the game, but from there I felt our defense really settled in and adjusted.

“I thought Tim and Kolten Schimandle with pressure at linebacker and our secondary, including Amari Bryant did an excellent job. Ottawa made a couple plays on us here and there, but it seemed like we’d come back with a big play to get the momentum back right away. Defense is what we are going to hang our hat on this season, that’s what we are going to be about.”

Plano's Amari Bryant stays on his feet as Ottawa's George Schumway misses the tackle on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024 at King Field. (Scott Anderson)

Ottawa grabbed the lead in the contest’s opening possession with Weston Averkamp running it in from the 11 and Lucas Farabaugh kicking the PAT.

Plano tied the game with five minutes left in the second, using a 15-play, 66-yard drive that ate up almost nine minutes of clock and ended with Young bulling over from the 2 and Colby Byrd booting the extra point.

On the first possession of the second half, Plano used a 48-yard kickoff return by Tristan Meszaros and a pass interference call on Ottawa to eventually take a 10-7 lead on a 22-yard field goal by Byrd.

Ottawa was led on the ground by Averkamp (5 carries, 27 yards), Cechowicz (3-26) and Jack Pongracz (10-24). Junior quarterback Mark Munson completed 7 of 13 passes for 86 yards, including three to Vercolio for 34 and two each to Owen Sanders and Averkamp.

Ottawa's Weston Averkamp scores a touchdown as he is brought down in the end zone by Plano's Dylan Saunders on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024 at King Field. (Scott Anderson)

“We have to learn from this game,” Ottawa coach Chad Gross said. “We have to make plays when we have the opportunity to make them. I felt like we were in the right position much of the time, but just a step off here or there. We were able to get into the red zone a of couple times in the second half and came away with no points. Those empty drives really hurt us.

“We did a lot of good things tonight, but we’ll look at tape and work towards getting better this week at practice at the things that weren’t so good and hopefully have them corrected against Streator next Friday night.”

Next week Ottawa travels to play Streator in the 103rd meeting between the two programs who first met on the football field in 1894, while Plano will be hosting Manteno.