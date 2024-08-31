Brett Centnarowicz piles up big yards in opening win for Johnsburg: Northwest Herald Week 1 football roundup

Johnsburg 41, Wilmot 21: At Wilmot, Wisconsin, Brett Centnarowicz ran 14 times for 174 yards and added two catches for 80 yards and two TDs as the Skyhawks won their season-opening matchup. Johnsburg (1-0) led 26-15 at the end of the third quarter.

Carter Block was 10-of-19 passing for 167 yards, three TDs and one interception. Ryan Franze had six catches for 59 yards and a score, and Duke Mays ran for 70 yards and two TDs.

Woodstock North 69, Elmwood Park 22: David Randecker and Max Dennison each ran for three touchdowns while the Thunder rushed for 538 yards and returned a kickoff for touchdown in a commanding season-opening win. North led 53-7 at halftime.

Randecker rushed for 137 yards and had TDs of 40, 29 and 3 yards. Dennison ran for 113 yards and had TDs of 21, 29 and 31 yards.

Richmond-Burton 21, Marian Central 7: At Woodstock, the Rockets scored the final two touchdowns to pick up a season-opening win against the Hurricanes. R-B led 14-7 at halftime, taking the lead for good on a Riley Shea 1-yard touchdown run.

The Rockets (1-0) added to their lead with a 75-yard TD pass from Ray Hannemann to Ryan Wisniewski. R-B’s first score was a 29-yard pass from Hannemann to Oscar Bonilla.

Marian (0-1) scored its lone touchdown on a 12-yard pass from Picasso Ruiz to Max Kinney.

Marengo 24, Evergreen Park 17: At Marengo, the Indians (1-0) scored their first points of the season on a safety (fumble recovery by Justin Villagomez) on their way to a season-opening victory.

Marengo outscored Evergreen Park 15-7 in the second half after trailing 10-9.

Running back Gavin Baros ran for 77 yards and a pair of 2-yard touchdowns, and quarterback David Lopez added a 2-yard score for Marengo’s third touchdown.

Harvard 42, Lisle 7: At Lisle, the Hornets coasted to a season-opening win against the Lions. Harvard (1-0) led 14-7 at halftime and pulled away in the second half with 28 points.

Adam Cooke had four touchdowns (three rushing, one passing). He scored rushing TDs of 60, 8 and 55 yards, while throwing a 16-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Rosas.

Rosas also scored a 25-yard rushing TD, and Edward Rosales scored the Hornets’ final points with a rushing TD.