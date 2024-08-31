Led by Jordan Lukes, Streator holds on to top Decatur Eisenhower 20-12

The Streator Bulldogs defense, at right, lines up against Decatur Eisenhower in the first half Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in Decatur. (J.T. Pedelty)

DECATUR – Jordan Lukes’ 69-yard touchdown run on Streator’s first offensive play from scrimmage Friday gave the Bulldogs one heck of a start.

The senior’s two clutch contain tackles as time was running out and Decatur Eisenhower was in Bulldogs territory made for an even better finish.

Streator defeated Eisenhower 20-12 on a rainy night downstate in the first ever meeting between the two programs. The victory sends the Bulldogs – who outgained the Panthers 329-319 in yards from scrimmage and led 14-0 after the opening 8 1/2 minutes – to 1-0 heading into next Friday Doug Dieken Stadium opener against Route 23 rival Ottawa.

“We did not play our best,” first-year Streator coach Matt Cloe said. “We played about 30% efficient ... but we’re learning, we’re getting there. But the competition is going to step up big time next week.

“We’ve got to get some things corrected, and we will.”

It looked as if it might be all Streator early.

After forcing a three-and-out keyed by a Luke Gebhardt tackle for loss on Eisenhower’s first possession, Lukes’ 69-yard run off-tackle left into the end zone and Anthony Mohr’s extra-point kick, the Bulldogs piled on. Jake Hagie’s jumped in front of a fourth-down pass from Panthers QB Garryon Henderson and returned it 52 yards up the left sideline, setting up a Mohr 8-yard touchdown run and another successful PAT to make it 14-0.

Nonconference football: Jake Hagie with this 4th-down pick & 52-yard return, setting up Anthony Mohr’s 8-yd TD run and Mohr’s PAT. 3:35 LEFT IN FIRST Streator 14, Decatur Eisenhower 0 … pic.twitter.com/Lbse07KnEE — J.T. Pedelty (@jtpedelty) August 31, 2024

While Eisenhower’s Achilles’ heel on the night – penalties, 13 for 85 yards to be exact – cost the hosts, the Bulldogs’ reared its ugly head in the second quarter.

Streator lost two fumbles in the second quarter, both immediately turned into touchdowns by the Panthers to leave the game 14-12 in favor of Streator heading to halftime. The Bulldogs fumbled five times total.

In what turned out to be the drive of the game, Streator took the second-half kickoff, marched 81 yards and ate 8:20 of game clock. As impressive as the drive was, it took a miraculous, juggling Matt Williamson catch of an Isaiah Weibel pass in the end zone as Williamson was dragged to the ground by Eisenhower CB Syronne Mitchell to cash it in and put the Bulldogs ahead 20-12.

“He made a great catch,” Cloe said, “and that’s something Matt’s capable of doing, Matt’s a great athlete.”

Eisenhower drove deep into Streator territory on each of its final two possessions – to the Bulldogs 11 and 25 – but was turned away each time, the last featuring Lukes containing and bringing down the elusive Henderson (8 of 14 passing for 56 yards and touchdown; 70 yards rushing) twice in key situations before a game-ending Henderson incompletion and Weibel kneel-down.

“I was hungry,” Lukes said of the two late tackles. “Just hungry. And all credit to Sharonn [Morton] too, he’s my boy and had contain too. The D-end coming up clutch. It’s not all me at the end of the day. It’s the guys.

“I knew I had to do it for the team, do whatever it takes to end the game.”

“We had chances,” Eisenhower coach DaJuan Johnson said. “We just couldn’t take them. Not knowing what they were going to be doing, first time playing them and a new coach, and we’re young, but we’re keeping up ... and we’ll be ready for Week 2.”

Lukes had 10 carries for 150 yards and a TD to lead the Streator offense. Tristan Finley (49 yards) and Mohr (40 yards) also led the rushing attack, while Weibel was 3 for 6 for 74 yards and TD. Williamson caught two of those completions for 68 yards and the highlight-reel score.