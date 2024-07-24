Dylan Sanagustin poised to be big offensive threat for Kaneland

Kaneland’s Dylan Sanagustin catches a pass in front of a Geneva defender in July during their matchup in the Kaneland 7-on-7 at the school in Maple Park. (Mark Busch)

MAPLE PARK – For two years, Dylan Sanagustin has been buried behind a pair of dynamic wide receivers in the Kaneland offense.

But with Aric Johnson and Dom DeBlasio graduated, Sanagustin has spent the summer readying for his increased role in the Knights’ offense.

“I definitely feel ready for it,” said Sanagustin, a senior. “Sitting behind guys like Aric Johnson and Tony [DeBlasio] and Dom, it’s been really helpful learning from those guys the past two years. And now I feel like I’m actually ready to do what they did.”

Sanagustin caught 14 passes for 210 yards and three touchdowns last year, one of five receivers with at least 10 catches for Kaneland. Six Knights caught a pass last year but only Evan Frieders and Sanagustin return.

The Knights also will have a new quarterback after the graduation of four-year starter Troyer Carlson, who passed for 1,995 yards last year in rewriting the school’s record books. Kaneland coach Michael Thorgesen said the team still is rotating guys in and out at quarterback and doesn’t expect to name a starter until next month.

Whoever is throwing the ball will have a solid target in Sanagustin.

“It’s his year to be the guy for sure,” Thorgesen said. “We’ve always had a good No. 1, No. 2 receiver. He’s been behind two really good ones. I think he’s matured a lot this year mentally and physically. He’s as good as we’ve had. He’s legit.”

The Knights were 7-4 last year and qualified for a sixth straight postseason in Thorgesen’s first season. Kaneland had the program’s deepest playoff run since 2019. The last time the Knights got past the second round was in 2011.

This season, the Knights face a brutal nonconference schedule that includes Washington (11-2 last year), Wauconda (8-3) and Belleville Althoff (10-2). They also face former conference rival DeKalb, a Class 7A school.

While graduation thinned out the skill positions for the Knights, a lot of the offensive line returns, including junior Jake Buckley.

Sanagustin said he’s optimistic the team can keep up its success.

“I’ve been trying to help out my teammates that may not have as much experience,” Sanagustin said. “I’m just trying to help get everyone better and help improve myself every day.”

Thorgesen said Sanagustin has an incredible work ethic, something that has helped him shift into more of a leadership role.

“He’s one of the few three-year starters we have,” Thorgesen said. “Dylan just really sets the tone and leads by example. He knows. He’s been there. He’s played. He’s a hard worker. He sets a good example for some of these younger kids.”

Sanagustin competed on the Knights’ track team in the spring, something that helped him further develop his speed, Thorgesen said.

The team has been working hard and getting more cohesive as the summer has worn on, Sanagustin said.

“We’ve just been obsessed with getting better,” Thorgesen said. “We just need to get better every day. We have a lot of young kids that are doing a really good job. But really it’s been about improving every day.”