IHSA Class 8A semifinal: Lincoln-Way East fires on all cylinders in rout of Barrington

FRANKFORT - Lincoln-Way East has relied heavily on its defense at times this season, including in the playoffs as the Griffins shut out their first three postseason opponents.

But senior quarterback Braden Tischer knew it was time for the offense to do its part. In Saturday’s Class 8A semifinal against Barrington, it all came together.

“We needed to pick up the slack,” Tischer said. “Our defense has been balling and having our backs all year when we were struggling. This one was for them.

“I felt like all three units – offense, defense and special teams – all played fantastic and it was kind of like a magic feeling.”

Lincoln-Way East's Zion Gist runs the ball during the IHSA class 8A semifinals playoff game against Barrington on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Frankfort. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Network)

That magic resulted in an historic rout. Tischer threw for a pair of touchdowns and ran for two more and the host Griffins forced six turnovers on their way to a 49-6 win over the Broncos.

The margin of victory was the largest ever in a Class 8A semifinal and the largest of any highest-class semifinal since 1974, when East St. Louis beat Gordon Tech 46-0 in a Class 5A semifinal.

“This was probably our best game in all three phases and it’s a good time to have it,” Lincoln-Way East coach Rob Zvonar said.

Tischer finished 14-of-16 passing for 142 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 90 yards and two scores on eight carries to lead the Griffins (13-0) into a much-anticipated rematch with Loyola (13-0), which beat Lincoln-Way East 13-3 in the 2022 8A state championship game and also knocked the Griffins out 3-0 in a 2021 semifinal.

Stephon Gardner-Gist was Tischer’s go-to target all day, hauling in 12 catches for 118 yards.

Meanwhile, the Lincoln-Way East defense made it a nightmare day for the Broncos (12-1), coming up with five interceptions.

Senior Kade Fatland got the turnover party started early for the Griffins with two first-half interceptions. He was injured on his second interception and spent the second half on the sideline on crutches, but said he hopes to play in the state championship game.

“My coaches and my teammates have pushed me every single week,” Fatland said. “We’re brothers, man. We push hard and we work on and off the field. They’re the ones who got me those two picks. They set me up for greatness.”

JT Poynton, Miko Moraga and Mitch Kieklak added interceptions for the Griffins, while Gavin LaDere had a fumble recovery.

Nuri Muhammad, who ran for 136 yards on 14 carries, opened the scoring for the Griffins with a 47-yard touchdown run on the final play of the first quarter.

Defensive star Conner Durkin came in at fullback and ran for a 1-yard score to stretch the lead to 14-0 before Tischer took over.

Tischer threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Cade Serauskis to make it a 21-0 halftime lead, then accounted for three second-half scores – running for touchdowns of 8 and 36 yards and hitting Ryan Usher for a 6-yard score.

“I felt like we played free out there,” Tischer said. “Everybody knew their responsibility and their job and just attacked it with energy and passion. Everything was flowing and it was just a great day.”

Quarterback Nick Peipert ran for a 9-yard touchdown for Barrington, while Dillon Fitzpatrick ran for 103 yards on 17 carries.

“They’ve got a formula and they do a pretty good job with it,” Barrington coach Joe Sanchez said. “They play great defense and they force you to make mistakes. When you make mistakes, they capitalize on them. So, I tip my cap to them.”

Now, it’s once again time for Griffins vs. Ramblers.

“Yes, we want revenge on Loyola,” Tischer said. “They’ve knocked us out the past two years. But also, we feel like it’s us against ourselves. We’ve got to keep making progress as an offense. Our defense has been balling out all year, so they just need to keep doing what they’ve been doing.”