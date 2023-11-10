IHSA Class 5A playoffs: Morris, JCA set to resume hostilities in quarterfinals

Eighteen years ago, after several tough defeats at the hands of Joliet Catholic Academy in various rounds of the playoffs, Morris was able to host the Hilltoppers in a Class 6A quarterfinal game.

JCA entered the game with a 30-game winning streak and had won the state championship the previous three seasons, including the prior year over Morris.

In 2005, however, Morris got one of the greatest individual performances in playoff history from John Dergo and beat JCA 28-21 en route to its last state championship. Dergo ran for 354 yards and three touchdowns and intercepted two JCA passes in the end zone, including one in the final minute to seal the victory.

On Saturday, the two teams will play at Morris in the quarterfinals again. There is no 30-game winning streak on the line, nor is there a John Dergo on either side, but that doesn’t mean this week’s matchup won’t be another in a long line of classics between the two programs.

JCA coach Jake Jaworski was a sophomore for the Hilltoppers when they beat Morris 16-14 at Joliet Memorial Stadium in 1999 and was a senior when they beat Morris 27-20 in the Class 5A state championship game. JCA again prevailed in the quarterfinals, 14-10, in 2003 before beating Morris 14-0 in the 2004 Class 5A state title game. Jaworski joined the JCA staff as a freshman coach in 2006 but did not see either game between the two teams that season, both won by Morris. JCA has won the past two meetings, in 2007 and 2011.

“This looks like a pretty standard Morris team,” Jaworski said. “They are well coached, and they play hard. They execute very well, and they have good team speed on defense. They swarm to the ball and create turnovers.

“On offense, they have a lot of weapons. Their quarterback [Carter Button] throws the ball very well, and they have a lot of good receivers. And their running back [Jacob Swartz] is a hard-nosed runner that’s hard to bring down. You don’t get to the quarterfinals if you are not a good team.”

Carter Button (right) and the Morris football team will host Joliet Catholic Academy in the Class 5A quarterfinals Saturday at 3 p.m. (Mark Busch)

Morris coach Alan Thorson also said that his team will have its hands full with its opponent.

“They run a lot of their traditional looks on offense,” he said. “They have good size up front on both sides of the ball, and they are physical on both sides. They have a very good receiver [Adrian Washington] who can be a problem in the passing game, too. And their kicker [Patrick Durkin] is very good. A game like this, special teams will be a big factor.

“Dillan Johnson is a force on their defensive line, but he is far from their only guy. They have a good defense all around. We have to keep our mistakes to a minimum.”

Both coaches also are looking forward to the atmosphere at Morris.

“What else could you want in a high school game?” Thorson said. “It’s a renewal of a pretty heated rivalry and it’s happening in the playoffs. We are excited for the opportunity.”

“You get kind of calloused playing week in and week out in the Catholic League,” Jaworski said. “But I don’t know if we have played in a hostile environment like we will see Saturday. There’s going to be an awesome crowd on both sides, the weather looks like it’s going to be perfect. Our guys will be ready. We just have to stay within ourselves.”