Another Chicagoland Prairie forfeit: Seneca in line to receive second forfeit win of season

While it’s not a surprise, it’s still a disappointment.

Walther Christian has informed Seneca it intends to forfeit this Friday’s Chicagoland Prairie League game with the Fighting Irish. Seneca head coach Terry Maxwell confirmed the forfeit to Friday Night Drive on Monday morning and said his team is looking for a potential replacement.

It’s been an inauspicious inaugural season for the Chicagoland Prairie. This is the third conference game forfeited so far for the fledgling eight-school conference.

Walther Christian — which has been outscored a combined 213-2 this season, including 124-0 in the two conference games it has competed in against St. Bede and Dwight/Garnder-South Wilmington — also forfeited its scheduled game with Marquette in Week 5. With this loss, it will drop to 0-6 overall, 0-4 in its new league.

Seneca, if the forfeit is ultimately accepted, will move to 6-0, 4-0.

The game was scheduled to be at Seneca, the Fighting Irish’s penultimate home game of the regular season. If Seneca cannot find a suitable replacement, it will be the second forfeit win for the team this season after another Chicagoland Prairie opponent, Westmont, pulled out of its scheduled game with Seneca citing low program numbers.

Seneca also had to accept a forfeit victory in 2022 from then-Vermilion Valley Football Alliance rival Watseka. In 2021, the Irish found a week-of replacement for a forfeiting Watseka and played Clinton, a game the Fighting Irish won 50-10.