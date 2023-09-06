Daily Chronicle Week 3 football previews

NONCONFERENCE

Sandburg (1-1) at DeKalb (1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting since at least 1995

About the Barbs: DeKalb notched eight sacks last week in a 20-7 win against Plainfield South, and had 12 tackles for a loss in the victory. The Barbs offense has been dependent on the big play this year, with all three touchdowns coming on big plays. Talen Tate produced two of those, a run of 69 yards and a screen pass he turned into an 88-yard touchdown. Davon Grant also scored on a 60-plus-yard pass from quarterback Cole Latimer. The two were responsible for the Barbs’ lone score against Sycamore in the opener, going 80-plus yards on two passes in under a minute in a 42-7 loss.

About the Eagles: Sandburg followed a 42-21 loss to St. Rita to open the season with a 26-11 win against Oak Forest in Week 2. Junior quarterback Anthony Shelton ran for a touchdown and passed for one in the win as he is now in his second season starting for Sandburg. Sophomore Luke Basiorka had a 28-yard touchdown run in the win. The Eagles finished 3-6 last year after a 5-5 showing in 2021, their first playoff berth since 2015. They made six straight playoff appearances between 2008-2013, and last won a playoff game in 2010.

Friday Night Drive pick: DeKalb

KISHAWAUKEE RIVER/INTERSTATE 8 WHITE

Woodstock (0-2, 0-0) at Sycamore (2-0, 0-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Sycamore won 41-0 on the road last year.

About the Blue Streaks: Woodstock lost to Marengo 23-21 last week. … Behind running back Landen Stoltz, who ran for 85 yards, the Blue Streaks took a 14-0 first-quarter lead against Marengo. … Running back Max Miller rushed for 80 yards in that game. … wide receiver Charlie Gilmore caught a 29-yard touchdown pass last week in the fourth quarter.

About the Spartans: Sycamore has started off with a bang this year, winning its first two games by a combined score of 70-13. And the Spartans have done it against a DeKalb team that recorded eight sacks in its Week 2 game and a Simeon team that’s one of the best public league teams. The defense has been consistent in both games, allowing 176 yards against the Barbs and 151 against Simeon. Thatcher Friedrichs had an interception in the win against Simeon on Saturday. The Spartans open conference play against a Woodstock team that lost 40-0 to Rochelle and 23-21 to Marengo.

FND pick: Sycamore

Morris (2-0, 0-0) at Kaneland (1-1, 0-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Kaneland lost 32-24 at Morris last season.

About the Knights: Kaneland bounced back nicely from a Week 1 loss to Washington by rolling over Wauconda in Week 2. It looks as if the Knights can put some points up as quarterback Troyer Carlson can engineer some good things, especially to receiver Aric Johnson. After giving up 21 straight points in the second half to fall to Washington, the defense clamped down on Wauconda last week, letting the offense room to maneuver and put the game out of reach.

About Morris: Morris continues to storm through regular season play posting another huge offensive day in a Week 2 win over Joliet West. Morris hasn’t really been pushed yet as an offensive attack led by quarterback Carter Button seems to get it in a comfortable position fairly quick in most contests. AJ Zweeres also had a big night in the win over Joliet West, scoring on a pair of touchdown receptions and also snaring an interception during his time on defense.

FND pick: Morris

BIG NORTHERN CONFERENCE

Oregon (1-1, 1-1) at Genoa-Kingston (1-1, 1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: The Cogs were 19-0 road winners last season.

About the Cogs: Genoa-Kingston is looking for a complete turnaround after last week’s 35-6 loss at North Boone. Even though the Cogs were battling illness throughout the week, coach Cam Davekos said only two or three players missed the game. It was the Cogs’ lowest point total since losing 7-3 to Byron in Week 4 of the Tigers’ 2021 state title run.

About the Hawks: Oregon had the chance to tie things in the fourth quarter against Dixon, but missed a two-point conversion then the Dukes used a 10-play, 54-yard drive to ice the game, converting a pair of fourth downs in the win 29-20 win. Jack Washburn threw for 248 yards, with 88 going to Griffin Marlatt - and that includes a 76-yard touchdown reception that knocked a 22-7 lead down to 22-14 in the third. It was also a solid defensive performance for the Hawks, who shutout North Boone 6-0 in Week 1 - the same North Boone team that beat G-K 35-6 in Week 2.

FND pick: Oregon

EIGHT-MAN FOOTBALL

Danville Schlarman (1-1) at Hiawatha (0-2)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Last matchup: First matchup

About the Hawks: Hiawatha is still looking for its first win under coach Kenny McPeek. The Hawks started 4-0 last year and 2-0 two years ago and last started 0-2 in their winless 2011 campaign. In the 42-14 loss to Milford last week, running back Lucas Norvell was injured, and his status is Friday is unknown. Tommy Butler stepped in at running back and managed 65 yards, while Aidan Cooper had a pair of touchdowns at quarterback for Hiawatha.

About the Hilltoppers: Like Hiawatha, Schlarman went through some lean years. They made four straight Class 1A playoff appearances from 2001-2004 but those would be their last 11-man playoff appearances. They followed those four straight 5-5 years with two wins total over the next five seasons. They put the program on hold in 2021 due to lack of numbers, even for eight-man, and went 3-6 last year. The Hilltoppers were 5-3 in 2019 playing in eight-man.

FND pick: Hiawatha