2023 IHSA football schedule release: McHenry County’s top games to watch, week-by-week

The IHSA just released its statewide football schedule for the 2023 season. Here are some top games to watch in the Northwest Herald coverage area.

Week 1: Richmond-Burton (11-1) at Marian Central (3-6), 7 p.m. Aug. 25

Richmond-Burton and Marian Central will meet for the first time since 1988, when the storied programs were led by coaches J. Randy Hofman (R-B) and Don Penza (Marian). The Rockets have qualified for the playoffs in 14 straight seasons. The Hurricanes, led by tight end and Clemson commit Christian Bentancur, are looking to makes the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Week 2: Crystal Lake South (5-5) at Prairie Ridge (12-2), 7 p.m. Sept. 1

The Wolves made it all the way to the Class 6A state title game, placing runner-up to East St. Louis, thanks to a historical run by superstar Tyler Vasey, who graduated, while the Gators are led by a dynamic duo in QB Caden Casimino and WR Michael Prokos. Andy Burburija was a force on both lines and also returns for South. Prairie Ridge beat South 48-41 in Week 8, and the crosstown rivals met again in the first round of the playoffs, with the Wolves winning 63-55.

Week 3: Jacobs (8-2) at Huntley (8-2), 7 p.m. Sept. 8

The Golden Eagles and Red Raiders had identical records and finished in a three-way tie, along with Prairie Ridge, for first place in the Fox Valley Conference. Huntley’s Haiden Janke was among the area’s top rushers with 1,430 yards and 10 touchdowns. Jacobs’ Grant Stec, at 6-foot-6 tight end, is a matchup nightmare and committed to Wisconsin. The Raiders handed the Eagles their first loss last year in Week 5.

Huntley's Haiden Janke (right) is chased by Crystal Lake Central's Connor Gibour during a Fox Valley Conference game last season in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Week 4: Marengo (5-5) at Johnsburg (6-5), 7 p.m. Sept. 15

The Kishwaukee River Conference/Interstate 8 Blue rivals meet in a key early-season matchup that could have big implications in the final conference standings. The Indians finished a game ahead of the Skyhawks last fall, winning a high-scoring battle 69-48. Both teams made it to the playoffs, with Johnsburg winning a first-round game.

Week 5: Woodstock (2-7) at Woodstock North (1-8), 7 p.m. Sept. 22

Neither the Blue Streaks or Thunder finished with great records last season, but they did play a highly competitive crosstown game, with Woodstock beating North 27-20 for its only win in the KRC/I8 White Division.

Week 6: Chicago Hope Academy (10-1) at Marian Central (3-6), 7 p.m. Sept. 29

The Hurricanes are no longer in the rugged CCL/ESCC and will compete this season in the newly formed Chicagoland Christian Conference, which should only benefit Marian with schools comparable to its size. Chicago Hope was 10-1 last season, including a 61-40 win over Woodstock North.

Week 7: Jacobs (8-2) at Crystal Lake Central (2-7), 7 p.m. Oct. 6

Central will look to bounce back in a big way after a challenging season in which starting QB Jason Penza played only 2 1/2 games after suffering a broken bone in his right throwing arm in the team’s season opener. Penza, who was able to come back and play wide receiver later in the year, should be one of the FVC’s most dynamic players. Jacobs and Central both have the talent to finish near the top of the conference.

Crystal Lake Central's Jason Penza (right) runs away from the pursuit of Huntley's Joey Arvidson during a Fox Valley Conference game last season in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Week 8: Crystal Lake South (5-5) at Cary-Grove (3-6), 7 p.m. Oct. 13

The Gators stunned the Trojans with two late touchdowns in Week 2 last season to earn a 43-39 win and their first win against C-G since 2011. The Trojans had multiple injuries at running back last fall and saw their streak of 17 consecutive playoff appearances end. C-G will be determined to make it back to the postseason.

Week 9: Rochelle at Richmond-Burton, 7 p.m. Oct. 20

Richmond-Burton has edged out Rochelle for first in the KRC/I8 Blu in each of the past two seasons, with the Rockets going 5-0 both times. The Rockets finished 10-1 last year and ended with a loss to Providence in the Class 4A playoff quarterfinals.