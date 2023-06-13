Mendota football 2023 schedule: An early look at challenges for the Trojans

MENDOTA - The Mendota Trojans have picked up three new opponents for the 2023 football season, including perennial power Geneseo.

Mendota will make a Week 7 trip to Geneseo on Friday, Oct. 6, a replacement for St. Bede, which left the Three Rivers Conference early. Geneseo (5-5 in 2022) also had an opening that week to fill in for Rock Island Alleman, which is not fielding a varsity team this season.

The teams last met in the 2009 4A quarterfinals at Mendota with the Maple Leafs winning 17-9.

Mendota coach Keegan Hill said it will be challenge the Trojans, who went 3-6 a year ago, are looking forward to.

“It will be a test of our toughness and preparation this summer. They are perennial contenders in a quality conference. We look forward to the test,” he said.

The Trojans will open the season against two new teams with a trip to Morrison on Friday, Aug. 25 and a home date against Orion on Sept. 1.

Mendota will kick off the Three Rivers East schedule on Week 3 at Kewanee, looking to avenge a 35-34 loss at home last year.

The Trojans will return home to face Hall for its Homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 15. The Red Devils won in a 66-45 shootout a year ago at Hall.

Back on the road, Mendota will travel to Bureau Valley in Week 5. The Trojans beat the Storm, 49-23, last season at Manlius.

Week 6 will bring Riverdale to town coming off a year in which the Rams sat out due to lack of numbers. The Trojans gained a forfeit win over the Rams in 2022.

The Trojans will finish out Three Rivers East play with games at Princeton on Oct. 13 and home against Newman on Oct. 20. The Trojans lost to both teams last year, 70-21 to the Tigers and 30-27 to the Comets.

2023 Mendota football schedule:

Date Opponent Time Friday, Aug. 25 at Morrison 7 pm Friday, Sept. 1 Orion 7 pm Friday, Sept. 8 at Kewanee* 7 pm Friday, Sept. 15 Hall* 7 pm Friday, Sept. 22 at Bureau Valley* 7 pm Friday, Sept. 29 Riverdale 7 pm Friday, Oct. 6 at Geneseo 7 pm Friday, Oct. 13 at Princeton* 7 pm Friday, Oct. 20 Newman* 7 pm

* Three Rivers East game