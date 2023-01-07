Illinois lands huge in-state recruit in Simeon’s Malik Elzy

lllinois head coach Bret Bielema’s mission to keep the state’s top-ranked high school players close to home took a big step forward Saturday.

Simeon wide receiver Malik Elzy, a consensus four-star recruit, announced his intention to join the Fighting Illini during Saturday’s High School All-American game in San Antonio, Texas.

Malik Elzy decides to stay close to home and picks Illinois. pic.twitter.com/UrUonaaGqg — Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) January 7, 2023

The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder originally committed to the University of Cincinnati in July, but reopened his recruitment in October. He ultimately selected Illinois from five finalists, which also included Notre Dame, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Notre Dame.

Elzy becomes the first consensus four-star in-state recruit for Illinois since 2015 when Jacksonville offensive lineman Gabe Megginson committed to the Illini. Bielema was hired by the university in December 2020.

Elzy caught 45 passes for 1,025 yards and 11 scores for Simeon this fall.

He joins a 2023 Illinois recruiting class that has seven other in-state commits, including East St. Louis offensive lineman Brandon Henderson and defensive back Antwon Hayden of , St. Francis offensive lineman T.J. McMillen, St. Rita defensive lineman Pat Farrell, Naperville North kicker David Olano, El Paso-Gridley punter Declan Duley and Arthur’s Kaden Feagin, who scouting services list as an athlete (a player who could potentially fit at multiple positions.)