Princeton senior Gabe Glass giving football a try for first time

Gabe Glass never had played football before, not even at the youth level.

He had been running cross country during the fall at Princeton High School.

He saw all the excitement and buzz around town and the school that the football team created the past few years.

And he wanted to become a part of it.

So this year he strapped on the pads and helmet for the first time.

“I love it,” Glass said. “It’s a great sport to do and play. Just brings everybody together. I just wished I did it years prior.”

He’s finding being a Tiger football player is more than just being on a team.

“I didn’t expect it to be more like a family,” he said. “No other team I would say is as closely knitted like football.”

Glass said he sought out 2022 PHS grad Keegan Fogarty, who also joined the football team for the first time as a senior last year, for his advice when he first considered going out.

“I asked Keegan about it and he said he had a great time. Loved it, and it’s a good sport to do and get experience in it,” he said.

Glass’ dad, Tim, an old LaMoille Lion gridder (Class of ‘98), was all in. A wide receiver and safety for the Tigers, Glass has got to see playing time against Mendota, Peotone and Bureau Valley. Undefeated Princeton visits IC Catholic (10-1) in a Class 3A state quarterfinal at 1 p.m. Saturday.

“My dad played [football], and he made it sound like a great thing to do,” said Glass, who also runs track. “Figured, ‘Why not?’ ”

His mom, Jeralyn, however, has been on edge all season watching her son play for the first time.

“When she first heard me talk about playing football, she was not all for it,” Glass said with a laugh. “She was more worried about me getting injured.”

He joked that his mom is happy the season is winding down.

Princeton coach Ryan Pearson said he’s glad to see Glass and fellow seniors Chris Ossola and Noah Martin all come out for the first time this year, following a trend with Fogarty last year and Nolan Scott the year before.

“It’s nice that these kids want to be part of what we’ve established here,” Pearson said. “I think when you get a culture that kids want to be a part of, I think that speaks something about our program doing something right. I’m glad to see there are some kids who want to come out for football, even if it’s their first time.

“Last year, we kind of had the same deal. Keegan Fogarty came out and I think the year before that, it was Nolan Scott. To be honest, I’m very pleased.”

Kevin Hieronymus has been the BCR Sports Editor since 1986. Contact him at khieronymus@bcrnews.com