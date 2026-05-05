Can’t miss coffee stops along the First Hundred Miles of Route 66

For as long as people have been traveling along Route 66’s pavement, they’ve been looking for the perfect place to pull up and enjoy an invigorating cup of joe. While the coffee culture along The Mother Road has changed considerably in the last century, you’ll still find ample destinations to get a roadside recharge. From cold brew to French press, from cappuccinos to artisan roasters, here are 7 spots to get your road trip in the right gear.

Social Butterfly Coffee

310 North Ottawa St., Joliet

SocialButterflyCoffee.com

Come and experience Joliet’s newest specialty coffee shop – serving up homemade organic syrups, a seasonal handcrafted menu and third-space vibes built around culture, music, art, and quality coffee. You’ll find a wide variety of trendy beverages infused with house-made matcha, delectable breakfast sandwiches, locally baked breads and ever changing selection of seasonal and special event drink releases. Social Butterfly is committed to being more than just a place to grab a quality drink and a bite to eat, the store also regularly hosts concerts, open mics and ticketed events like candle making classes and their popular Pilates and Lattes series.

The sign for Jitters coffee venue in downtown Joliet is seen on Friday, March 28, 2025. (Photo provided by Timothy Baran)

Jitters Coffee House

178 N. Chicago St., Joliet

815-740-0048

If you’re looking for an independent, mom-and-pop shop in the heart of downtown Joliet, then chart a course for the ever-popular Jitters Coffee House. Catering to Joliet’s locals and travelers alike, patrons can enjoy the freshly brewed coffee and comfortable atmosphere at this cute fan-favorite cafe. Housed in a beautifully restored, historic building, Jitters offers a wide selection of both hot and cold beverages, grab-and-go meals, tasty snacks and a full menu – offering anytime breakfast.

Ten Drops Coffee

14903 S. Center St., No. 104, Plainfield

Ten-Drops-Coffee.Square.site

With over eight types of blends and brews on the menu at any given time, this roasting location is serious about its coffee. Featuring mostly Colombian and Ethiopian beans, you still can find an outsider roast that most likely will be unique to this menu alone. Now add all that to the syrup and blending choices, and you’ll get exactly what you want here at Ten Drops. It is situated near the confluence of two great highways, Old U.S. Route 66 and the Lincoln Highway, so you can check off two bucket-list destinations by visiting one seriously good roastery.

Black Dog Vinyl Café

16108 Route 59, Plainfield

BlackDogVinylCafe.com

If you’re looking for a record store, coffee house and live music all in one convenient place, then you’ve reached nirvana here at Black Dog Vinyl Café. Light breakfast, pastries and grilled panini are on the eats menu at Black Dog, but offerings don’t stop there. Unlike other coffee places, this café features a robust live music venue, plus wines and craft beer, so there’s something for everyone at the popular location.

Check out BlackDogVinylCafe.com for a full list of upcoming live events.

Mimi’s Café

209 N. Water St., Wilmington

MimisCafes.com

Located in Wilmington’s downtown Water Street shopping district, this popular coffee stop is the perfect place to relax with a macchiato, chai tea latte or iced cappuccino, while enjoying a relaxed family-friendly atmosphere. On the menu, you’ll also find a wide variety of non-coffee beverages, grab-and-go snacks, doughnuts, bagels, yogurts, soups, sandwiches and paninis – made to order. The shop hosts a revolving selection of special seasonal beverages, such as apple cider and shamrock frappes.

ACRESinn - Photo provided by ACRESinn

ACRESinn Market-Cafe and Restaurant

107 W. Madison St., Pontiac

ACRESinn is a small (but mighty), locally owned cafe, restaurant and market in downtown Pontiac. It’s known for using locally sourced and responsible ingredients, and you’ll find a diverse menu of house-made specialties and a sprawling selection of coffee and teas. ACRESinn stocks your traditional coffee, latte and cappuccino offerings, all made with ethically sourced, quality beans, alongside some other exciting options like cortados and cold brews. If you have kids in your party, the cold brew root beer is a can’t-miss treat. In addition to these delicious drinks and hearty menu items, you’ll find an on-site marketplace at ACRESinn stocked with plenty of house-made, local and artisan-made foods and drinks.

The Cup and The Scone

213 W. Madison St., Pontiac

At The Cup and The Scone, coffee is king and everything is house-made. From fresh-baked goods to coffee sauces and syrups, you’ll be able to taste the quality ingredients in everything they make. Hot chocolate, Italian sodas and real fruit smoothies round out the extensive coffee menu.