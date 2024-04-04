Celebrate Restaurant Week Along Route 66

Located just over an hour’s drive from Route 66′s official starting point on Michigan Avenue in downtown Chicago, the city of Joliet has long been a popular dining destination for those traveling along the Mother Road. To celebrate the city’s longstanding culinary achievements, some of the top restaurants in Joliet have banded together to offer limited-time discounts, and free appetizers and desserts, during Joliet Restaurant Week - running April 19-28.

Designed to promote the local restaurant industry and highlight the wide variety of exciting dining the city has to offer, this exciting ten day event allows diners to try chef curated specials for a chance to win restaurant gift cards, hotel stays and more. Heritage Corridor Destinations, The Joliet City Center Partnership, The City of Joliet and Enjoy Illinois have partnered to sponsor the event this year, which brings together 16 participating restaurants.

These delectable downtown restaurants will be offering up to 20% discounts, prix fixe menus, buy-one-get-one-free offers and other incentives, including free apps and desserts with select purchases. And if all those great deals aren’t enough, just by checking out these restaurants, you have a chance to win some great prizes from Heritage Corridor Destinations.

Here’s how it works: If you order one of the Joliet Restaurant Week specials, or take advantage of one of the Restaurant Week discounts, simply take a photo of the meal, free appetizer or dessert. Scan the QR Code posted inside each participating restaurant - this link will take your right to the submission page. Diners can submit photos of up to two meals per day, and will receive two entries for each submission – one for the photo of the food and one for a photo of your itemized receipt (no credit card information should be included in the photo).

CUT 158 Chophouse, 110 N. Chicago St., Joliet, seen on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. (Felix Sarver)

Here’s a look at this year’s participating restaurants:

Azul Celeste Bar & Grill, 307 N. Chicago St.



Bishops Hill Winery, 310 Bridge St., bishopshill.com



Cross Street Grill, located inside Harrah’s Joliet, 151 N. Joliet St.



CUT 158 Chophouse, 110 N. Chicago St., cut158chophouse.com



Don Orlando’s Restaurant and Catering, 20 W. Jackson St.



El Camaleon Bar & Grill, 103 N. Ottawa St.



Gallo De Acero, 351 E. Cass St.



Gigi’s Sweets on the Go!, 90 E. Jefferson St. (inside Joliet train station), gigisweetsonthego.com



Jitters Coffee House, 178 N. Chicago St.



Juliet’s Tavern, 205 N. Chicago St., julietstavern.com



La Joliet Taqueria, 379 E. Cass St., supermercadojoliet.com



Mousa Greek Taverna, 158 N. Chicago St., mousagreektaverna.com



Puerto Escondido, 509 N. Chicago St.



The Reserve Steakhouse at Harrah’s of Joliet, located inside Harrah’s Joliet, 151 N. Joliet St.



Richardson’s, 81 N. Chicago St., richardsons81n.com



Sunshine Mexican Cafe, 406 N. Scott St.



Taquerias Atotonilco, 500 E. Cass St.



For more information, and to see all the deals being offered during Joliet Restaurant Week, visit www.hcdestinations.com/jolietrestaurantweek.