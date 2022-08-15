Sushi and Sashimi Destinations On The First Hundred Miles of Route 66

Sushi aficionados are always checking in with each other to find a new spot for the freshest of seafood. Here’s a short list categorized from north to south that you can refer to on your next visit or overnight stay on The First Hundred Miles. Attending a concert at the Rialto or visiting the Joliet Area Historical Museum and Official Route 66 Visitors Center for a selfie? Then round out your perfect day with some perfectly fresh sushi.

Kitaro Grill & Sushi Lounge

1224 State Street, Lemont, IL

630-257-2205

If you’re looking for sushi served up in a trendy setting with a throwback vibe, then Kitaro is the place for you. You’ll get that fifties, Mid-Century-Modern feel while dining amid the mod green backlit bamboo wall. Check out daily specials on FB and don’t miss $5 Martini Mondays and you’ll become part of the decor. Oh, did we mention that they have great sushi? They do.

Aodake Sushi & Steak House

462 N Weber Road, Romeoville, IL

815-886-9888

If you have non-sushi lovers in the group (and who doesn’t?), then head on over to Aodake Sushi &Steak House that offers the best of both worlds, fresh, raw sushi for you and hibachi steak grilling for them. Here you can enjoy the coolness of a dark sushi bar or take a ringside seat at one of their open grill tables. Fun chefs performing some crazy cooking stunts is great entertainment for the whole family.

Sushi Train

70 South Weber Road, Romeoville, IL

815-886-1166

Before your mouth savors a first bite, your eyes will enjoy some of the most beautifully presented food that we’ve seen. Great care in food design and freshness is what you’ll remember about your visit hereat Sushi Train. Conveniently located just off Alt US Rt 66 (Rt I-55), it’s an easy on, easy off adding to the pleasure of your stay. Great hotels in case you sample the sake.

Asian Harbor

16537 W 159th Street, Lockport, IL

815-836-3555

Known for their Chinese dishes as well as the freshest sushi, Asian Harbor gets an honorable mention for their vast vegetarian options that keep locals coming back for more. Beautifully presented dishes show their attention for detail. Whether your preference is raw or cooked, you’ll find something for every palate here at Asian Harbor.