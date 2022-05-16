Enjoy The Taste That Over 107 Years of Baking Brings to Old US Rt 66

Milano Bakery

427 S Chicago St, Joliet, IL

815-727-2253

For over 107 years the DeBenedetti family have been getting up before the dawn to create some of the best baked goods along Old US Rt 66. Now run by the third generation of bakers, they are still churning out fresh products daily. Look for the red, green and white awning and you know you’ll find these Italian-American bakers hard at work.

Choose from over 50 different types of breads, cookies, pastries, cheesecakes and specialty cakes and pies. And if you can’t make it to the store, no worries. Pre-order, online, and arrange your pickup time that’s convenient for your schedule. Milano’s has also been providing bulk baked goods to local restaurants and food venues for decades.

Look for their bright red, white and green label in your local grocery store too, a staple for many households along The First Hundred Miles for many years.

For more information, visit: MilanoBakery.Com