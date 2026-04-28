Racing season gets underway at Kankakee County Speeday for 2026

Steven Brooks (5) goes for an inside pass on Chase Holland during the DIRTcar Summit Modified Nationals feature race at Kankakee County Speedway in June 2025. (Mason Schweizer)

It’s officially racing season at the Kankakee County Speedway.

Drivers in six classes took to the track on April 24 to get the new season of racing underway, albeit a week later than expected after rain on April 17 delayed the season by a week.

Steven Brooks got things started with a win in the modified feature, with Matthew Hammond taking first in the stock car feature. Patrick Fatigato was first for pro modified and Jake Momper was victorious in the sport compact feature.

The opening-night festivities also feature the return of super late models to the track, with Mike Spatola winning the late model feature. In the Crown Victoria feature, Adam Thibo placed first.

This was the first night of racing under new speedway promoter Evan Eckhoff, who took over in February.

While the months leading up to opening night had their fair share of challenges, he said it was worth it to see hundreds of fans show up and enjoy a night of racing.

“It was a very rough start, and we had a lot of hiccups, but seeing the line of people waiting to get in through that gate was mind-blowing to me,” Eckhoff said. “For an opening night to see those fans packed the way they were, I was excited.

“...The track was great, the racing was great, the food was awesome.”

The season will continue May 1 with features in the same six classes, highlighted by the Tom Pasek Memorial modified feature sponsored by Land O Frost and featuring a $2,094 prize.

DIRTcar UMP Modifieds

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 5-Steven Brooks[1]; 2. 7-Brad DeYoung[6]; 3. 25B-Braiden Bohlmann[4]; 4. 9-Garrett Rons[8]; 5. 01-Billy Knippenberg[2]; 6. 2-Scott McDonald[5]; 7. (DNF) 48-Adam Pockrus[3]; 8. (DNF) 40F-Tyler Fengya[7]

DIRTcar Stock Car

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 818-Matthew Hammond[1]; 2. 41-Kyle Anderson[3]; 3. 0-Kraig Hughes[5]; 4. 42A-Peter Argianas[4]; 5. 15-Camdyn Cooley[8]; 6. 127-Bailey Downey[7]; 7. 7-Joe Steurer[10]; 8. (DNF) 1-Jace Gall[6]; 9. (DNF) 22-Nick Clubb[2]; 10. (DNS) 10H-Don Hilleray

DIRTcar Pro Modifieds

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 24F-Patrick Fatigato[1]; 2. (DNF) H24-Isabelle Hemp[2]

DIRTcar Sport Compact

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 43-Jake Momper[5]; 2. 15-David Lauritson[2]; 3. 0-Richard Zifko[1]; 4. 08-Brent Hanna[3]; 5. 70R-Matt Radtke[4]; 6. 1K-Dale Kohler[6]; 7. 78-Chris Wineland[7]; 8. 25-Nicholas Gomez[8]; 9. 00R-Rowen Ramsey[10]; 10. 15S-Corey Schultz[11]; 11. 21M-Aaron Mainard[9]; 12. 04-Natalie Hanna[12]; 13. 75-Gregory Fuller[13]; 14. (DNF) 65-Samantha Fuller[15]; 15. (DNS) 96-Alec Golembiewski; 16. (DNS) 19G-Donald Griffin; 17. (DNS) 47-James Haveman

DIRTcar Late Models

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 89-Mike Spatola[1]; 2. 130-Chase Osterhoff[2]; 3. 19-Chad Osterhoff[3]; 4. BK3-Billy Knippenberg III[4]; 5. 10M-Austin Mccarty[6]; 6. X3-Ben Kirchner[5]; 7. 97M-Michael Marden[8]; 8. 27-Tom Smith[10]; 9. 729-Mike Winn[9]; 10. 41-Logan Nesselrodt[7]

Crown Victorias

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 502-Adam Thibo[1]; 2. 02A-Ryan Petrukovich[2]; 3. 01-Billy Knippenberg[3]; 4. 86-Jesse Presley[4]