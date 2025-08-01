Muskies open NABF World Series pool play with pair of big wins

The Beecher Muskies opened up pool play in the National Amateur Baseball Federation World Series with an absolutely dominant win on Wednesday.

Behind some lights out pitching from Bryce Shafer and Camden Kearney, the Muskies took down the Erie Buffalo 13-0 to bounce back from a pair of losses that closed the regular season.

Shafer allowed just one hit over three innings while striking out seven batters and walking just one. Kearney tossed two perfect innings in relief and struck out the side in the fifth to end the game.

On the offensive side, Marty Coyle went 3 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and three runs while AJ Le went 2 for 3 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run. Andrew Olszewski and Mark Dye also had two hits and two runs apiece, with Dye also driving in a run.

The Muskies were back in action on Thursday against the Fort Wayne Jackers. They picked up a 5-1 win thanks to another dominant pitching performance. Brooks McDowell pitched all eight innings of the win, allowing five hits and one run while picking up seven strikeouts.

Still, the game was tied 1-1 until the Muskies came through with four huge runs in the top of the eighth, scoring their runs on a wild pitch, a single from Dye and a pair of errors.

Patrick Carmody went 2 for 3 with a double, a walk and a run while Le was 1 for 4 with a triple and an RBI. Olszewski and Thomas Offill each drew a walk and scored a run.

More results from the Muskies’ NABF World Series games over the weekend can be found online and in the Monday and Tuesday editions of the Daily Journal.