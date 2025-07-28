Muskies set for NABF World Series after wrapping regular season 22-9

The Beecher Muskies kicked off the final week of the regular season with a win last Monday before dropping their next two games, finishing the regular season at 22-9 with the National Amateur Baseball Federation World Series set to begin on Wednesday.

The win to open the week came against the New Lenox Pumas with the Muskies winning 8-4 at Lincoln-Way Central. They broke a 3-3 tie with five runs in the top of the ninth inning to secure the late victory.

Andrew Olszewski was 2 for 4 with a pair of runs out of the leadoff spot while Thomas Offill was 2 for 4 with a walk, an RBI and a run out of the two spot. Three-hole hitter Andy Gaytan was 2 for 4 with three RBIs, a run and two steals.

Michael Leonard and Jack Sutker each worked scoreless innings in relief as five pitchers combined to strike out nine batters in the game.

Fresh off this win, the Muskies headed out to Hammond, Indiana to face the Little Calumet Beavers on Tuesday. Beecher held an 8-6 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth, but the Beavers scored eight runs to pull away for a 14-8 win.

Tyler Brody had a big day at the plate, going 4 for 5 with three RBIs and a run. Offill was 1 for 3 with two walks, two steals and two runs scored.

A rainout of Thursday’s game with the Lombard Orioles made it four straight days without a game for the Muskies before they hosted the Orioles at Sippel Memorial Field in Beecher on Sunday.

It was another close game until the Orioles snapped a 2-2 tie with five runs in the top of the seventh and three more in the eighth to win 10-2.

Offill was productive again, going 1 for 1 with a walk and a run. Karl Gotsch was 2 for 3 with an RBI while AJ Le was 1 for 4 with a double and a run.

Up next will be a game against the Erie Buffalo at Wheaton College on Wednesday to begin play in the NABF World Series. The Muskies fell in the championship game last season after reaching the semifinals in the two seasons prior.