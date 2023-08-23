FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Manteno eyes first playoff trip since 2019

<strong>2023 Outlook</strong>

<strong>Head Coach:</strong> R.J. Haines (18th season)

<strong>Career Record:</strong> 95-100, 81-82 at Manteno

<strong>Last Playoff:</strong> Class 4A First Round, 2019

<strong>Best Playoff:</strong> Class 4A Third Round, 2014

<strong>2022 Record:</strong> 2-7

<strong>2023 Schedule</strong>

8/24 @Sandwich 6:30 p.m.

9/1 Plano 7 p.m.

9/8 Herscher 7 p.m.

9/15 @Streator 7 p.m.

9/22 Lisle 7 p.m.

9/29 @Peotone 7 p.m.

10/6 Reed-Custer 7 p.m.

10/13 @Wilmington 7 p.m.

10/20 Coal City 7 p.m.

Panthers eyes first playoff trip since 2019

The Illinois Central Eight Conference has been especially tough over the past two seasons, thanks to the likes of area teams Coal City, Peotone, Reed-Custer and Wilmington, who are each coming off at least back-to-back playoff berths over the past two seasons. But that doesn’t seem to faze Manteno’s optimism of earning a playoff berth of its own in 2023.

Despite having gone 2-7 in each of the past two seasons Panthers head coach R.J. Haines believes his squad finally has what it takes to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2019, thanks in large part to a plethora of young and upcoming talent that took their fair share of blows as a youthful varsity squad last year.

This season the Panthers boast a dozen seniors, including top talents such as outside linebacker/running back Nolan Worobey, defensive back Josh Crane and wideouts Ashton Brazeau and Porter Chandler, amongst many other juniors who’ve seen plenty of varsity action as underclassmen last season.

“Our goals this season are obviously to take things one game at a time, but we also want to get back to the playoffs,” Haines said. “So it’s that drive for five wins and we feel like this group can do it.

“… It’s our primary goal.”

The ability to earn their first playoff berth in over four seasons is something that will depend upon the ability of sophomore quarterback Connor Harrod, who’s set to take over under center following a decision to move last year’s signal-caller, Niko Akiyama, to running back after he racked up 288 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground last season as a sophomore.

“Junior varsity is a lot different than varsity, but I have good coaches and good talent around me this season,” Harrod said. “So I’m looking forward to this season playing quarterback.”

Some of that exceptional talent that Harrod will be fortunate enough to spread the ball around to will be returning All-Illinois Central Eight Conference senior wideout Brazeau, his deep threat, Chandler, who totaled 17 receptions and 373 receiving yards (21.9 YPR) last year as a junior, third-most amongst returning area receivers, and 6-foot-4 senior wideout Aidan Dotson.

The trio of veteran wideouts, along with running backs such as Worobey, Kai Pon and Akiyama set to tote most of the load in the backfield will look to give plenty of solid depth skill-wise for the first-year varsity quarterback, which is something coach Haines feels his teams of late have lacked.

“We have good depth and it’s one thing we noticed, especially at our skill positions,” Haines said. “We can swap out our secondary and run receivers in and out, which is something we haven’t been able to do much over the last three years…we can play a lot of kids this year and so I think that’s going to be one of our strengths.”

As for the trenches, Tanner Mason will look to anchor the offensive line at the center position along with returning offensive lineman Cooper Monk and newcomers Brandon Kropp, Tyler Laskowski and Aidan Steffan. Defensively, Josh Crane will be the seasoned veteran in the secondary locking down opposing wideouts while Monk and Mitchell Boyd will be the tone-setters on the defensive line.

<em>— Cody Smith</em>

<strong>Quick Hits</strong>

<strong>Cooper Monk | Junior | OL</strong>

<strong>Favorite food:</strong> Mashed potatoes

<strong>Bone-in or boneless wings:</strong> Boneless

<strong>College football or NFL:</strong> NFL

<strong>Favorite TV show:</strong> The Office

<strong>Soda or pop:</strong> Pop

<strong>Favorite candy:</strong> Milky Way