G-SW, Mac dance teams shine at IDTA State Finals

The Gardner-South Wilmington dance team, better known as the Pantherette Spiritline, saved perhaps its best day of competition for last, taking a slew of silver medals at the Illinois Drill Team Association State Finals in Springfield over the weekend.

The Panthers earned second-place finishes in both the Class A Pom and Open Pom events, which also helped them earn a second-place finish in the Class A Grand Champion competition, a contest open to any teams that qualified for and performed two routines at state. Nine Panthers also were named as IDTA scholar athletes, given to dancers with a 3.5 grade point average or higher.

“Overall, we are incredibly proud of the team’s accomplishments this season,” Panthers coach Nicole Leigh said in a news release. “They have worked hard all year long to perfect both routines and to place with both at the state level against very talented teams is an amazing accomplishment.”

Bishop McNamara took its team downstate as well this season, finishing fourth in the Class A Hip-Hop division.