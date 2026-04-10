Risks of Using AI in Therapy

The growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) in therapy presents both opportunities and significant risks. While AI-powered tools such as chatbots and virtual mental health assistants can increase access to care, especially in underserved areas, they raise important ethical, clinical, and psychological concerns.

One major risk is the lack of human empathy and nuanced understanding. Effective therapy relies heavily on emotional attunement, nonverbal cues, and the therapeutic alliance between client and clinician. AI systems, despite advances in natural language processing, cannot genuinely understand or feel emotions, which may lead to responses that feel impersonal or inappropriate. This limitation can weaken trust and reduce treatment effectiveness.

Another concern is the potential for misdiagnosis or harmful guidance. AI tools are trained on datasets that may be incomplete, biased, or outdated. As a result, they may provide incorrect assessments or fail to recognize serious conditions such as suicidal ideation or psychosis. Unlike licensed professionals, AI lacks accountability and clinical judgment, potentially increasing the risk of harm.

Privacy and data security also present serious risks. Therapy involves highly sensitive personal information, and AI platforms often rely on data storage and processing systems that may be vulnerable to breaches or misuse. Clients may not fully understand how their data is being collected, stored, or shared, which can raise ethical concerns about confidentiality.

Additionally, overreliance on AI could discourage individuals from seeking professional help. Users might substitute AI interactions for evidence-based treatment, delaying necessary care and worsening mental health outcomes.

While AI has the potential to complement mental health services, it should not replace human therapists. Careful regulation, ethical oversight, and continued research are essential to ensure that AI is used safely and responsibly in therapeutic settings.

For more information, or to schedule a counseling appointment with Brandon Douglas, LCPC, PLLC, please contact:

Brandon Douglas, LCPC, PLLC

8 Heritage Plaza

Bourbonnais, IL 60914

Ph: (708) 248-2670

Email: bdouglascounseling@gmail.com

brandondouglascounseling.com