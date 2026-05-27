Toby Moore: Even the emperor wakes up in the morning

The most powerful man in the world still had to talk himself out of bed.

Marcus Aurelius ruled Rome when Rome ruled much of the known world. Millions lived under its laws. Armies moved at his command. Governors waited for his word. Coins carried his face through markets, ports and border towns. Later generations would call him the philosopher emperor, the man who understood that the first kingdom to govern was the self.

And still, in the cold light of morning, he had to fight himself to rise.

Almost too human for an emperor.

In the private journal we now call Meditations, Marcus left himself a warning for that hour. At dawn, when the bed felt warm and the day felt heavy, he told himself: “I am rising to do the work of a human being.”

Then he pushed harder. Were you born for this? To stay covered and keep warm?

Meditations was not a book in the usual sense. It was a private record of notes, warnings, prayers and corrections written while war, plague, grief and duty pressed in on every side.

The book does not feel polished. It feels alive. A sentence here. A warning there. A prayer. A command. A voice saying stand up, don’t drift, keep going.

And somehow, those pages survived.

They crossed the centuries by luck, care and human hands. A Byzantine scholar once found an old copy of Marcus’ work so worn it was “falling to pieces,” and had it copied before it disappeared. Centuries later, the text was printed in Zurich.

One man’s private fight with himself became a lamp passed from hand to hand.

It lasted because the struggle was never only his.

Beyond the blanket, Marcus faced a brutal world. Enemies pressed the frontiers. Plague moved through the empire. His fellow emperor died. A rebellion rose after a false rumor that Marcus was dead. He lost children. He buried friends. He spent years in military camps instead of quiet rooms and books.

The purple robe did not protect him from pain. It made him stand where the burden gathered.

He reminded himself, “You could leave life right now.”

Not as despair, but as discipline. If time is short, why give the morning to complaints? Why waste the day rehearsing resentment? Why spend your best hours on fear, envy, bitterness, or the need to be seen?

“Soon you will have forgotten all things,” he wrote, “and soon all things will have forgotten you.”

At first, that sounds dark. Then it begins to sound like freedom.

If praise fades, if the crowd disappears, if even our worries eventually lose their names, then today does not need to be performed for anyone.

It only needs to be lived well.

The obstacle is not always proof that your life has gone wrong. Sometimes it is the place where life asks you to stop pretending.

Marcus put it this way: What stands in the way can become part of the way. The blocked road becomes the training ground.

Pain still is pain. Loss still is loss. Some wounds do not arrive carrying wisdom. They simply arrive, and then we find out what remains of us.

Because comfort lets us imagine who we are. Pressure shows us.

No excuse. No mask.

The morning already has told the truth.

Every life has a morning like that.

Ours is not spent in a Roman palace. Maybe it is a kitchen before sunrise, a warehouse shift, a classroom, a hospital room, an empty chair, a stack of bills or a dream that still makes you afraid. Maybe it is the private moment nobody sees, when you decide whether to disappear into comfort or step into the day.

Struggle does not mean you are broken. It means you have met the terms of a real human life.

Even Marcus had to rise.

So meet the morning, even the hard one. Meet the work, even when it asks more than you planned to give. Meet the obstacle that shows where your strength still is unfinished. You still are breathing, still called, still able to answer.

• Toby Moore is a Shaw Local News Network columnist, star of the Emmy-nominated film “A Separate Peace,” and CEO of CubeStream Inc. He can be reached at feedback@shawmedia.com.