Toby Moore: What you give the world returns like a boomerang

Life has a way of throwing back to us whatever we send out. It’s less like a straight line and more like an echo. Whatever you release – kindness, anger, pride, hope – doesn’t vanish. Like a boomerang, it circles back, sometimes years later, sometimes in an instant.

I think that’s why musicians, actors and athletes rise to such incredible heights of fame. Beyond their talent or skill, the real magnet is how they make people feel. The biggest stars don’t just perform; they stir something inside – joy, awe, inspiration, even belonging. People may not remember every lyric or every play, but they never forget the rush of emotion that washed over them in the moment.

The moment the singer hit the soaring note, the stadium shook. The moment an actor delivered a performance so raw it left people in tears. The moment an athlete drained the shot that lifted an entire city to its feet and reminded them of who they were.

Those flashes of feeling are what stick. Long after the details fade – the words, the stats, the headlines – what endures is the emotional imprint. That becomes the true legacy, the boomerang effect of their work: sending energy out into the world and having it return multiplied in the hearts of millions.

It works the same with politicians and influencers. The weak ones fade fast because they don’t stir anything inside people. But the powerful ones – love them or hate them – spark something. For some, their words affirm values and bring confidence. For others, those same words ignite anger or resistance. Either way, they make people feel. And that’s the point – the boomerang effect doesn’t care if the feeling is love or hate. When you make people feel deeply, you live on in their hearts long after the words fade.

In an interview, Robert Herjavec once said, “Good salespeople sell features, great salespeople sell outcomes, and really great salespeople sell feelings.” That last part is the real boomerang. People may forget the pitch or the numbers, but they never forget how you made them feel.

When you sell a feeling – hope, pride, belonging – that’s what sticks, and that’s what circles back as loyalty, reputation and long-term success.

That’s why the best salespeople don’t stop at features or even outcomes – they tap the deeper current of human experience. A decent pitch might convince the mind, but a great one moves the heart. You don’t buy the car because it has 300 horsepower – you buy it because it makes you feel free. You don’t sign up for the service because of the bullet points – you sign up because it makes you feel secure, valued or ahead of the curve. The transaction isn’t just about the product; it’s about the emotion wrapped around it.

And here’s where it gets bigger: this principle doesn’t stop at sales. It applies everywhere – your career, your leadership, your relationships. People may forget what you offered or even the exact words you said, but they’ll never forget how you made them feel in the process. That feeling becomes your reputation. It becomes your legacy.

In the workplace, this plays out every day. A manager who rules by fear might get quick compliance, but it’s followed by silence in meetings, clock-watchers at 4:59, and turnover the moment a better offer appears. Contrast that with the manager who makes people feel respected and seen – what comes back is loyalty, energy and effort that money alone can’t buy. The boomerang always returns.

At home or in leadership, it’s the same. Correction without encouragement breeds resentment. But when guidance is mixed with recognition, people rise to the occasion. The feeling you give becomes the environment you live in.

And in business, it’s rarely the shiniest features or the lowest price that create raving fans. It’s the moment a customer feels understood. Pride, trust, belonging, hope – those are the boomerangs that return again and again as referrals, repeat business and opportunities you couldn’t buy if you tried.

So here’s the call: pay attention to the energy you’re sending out today. The tone of your voice, the weight of your words, the way you make people feel. Because it’s all coming back. The only question is: will it return as resentment – or as respect?

Toby Moore is a columnist and CEO of CubeStream Inc.