Voice of the People: Early detection of lung cancer is critical

Despite decades of declining mortality rates, lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer death in Illinois. This year, nearly 9,500 Illinois residents will be newly diagnosed with lung cancer, and 5,000 residents will die from the disease. Illinois currently ranks seventh in annual lung and bronchus cancer diagnoses, and eighth in annual deaths from those cancers.

Most lung cancer patients are diagnosed in later stages, when treatment options are limited. Maximizing the opportunity for earlier detection is critical. While Illinois recently made funding available for lung cancer screening, residents continue to face both access and financial barriers.

Fortunately, new tests can complement existing early detection tools by screening for dozens of cancers — including lung cancer — with a simple blood draw. This technology is poised to transform cancer care by helping physicians diagnose cancers earlier.

Congress has taken notice: The Nancy Gardner Sewell Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act would allow Medicare to cover these blood tests once they’re approved by the FDA, ensuring seniors in Illinois and across the country can access this critical tool without delay.

We are grateful this bill has bipartisan support across Congress, including U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Illinois, as a cosponsor. It’s clear that we need better tools to continue fighting cancer, and I look forward to the day when these revolutionary advancements can help lessen the burden.

<strong>Erica Salem</strong>

Chicago