JACKSON: The growing dependency on government

Growing up, “I pay the cost to be the boss” was a constant reminder. It was a tough lesson to learn that the more dependent I was on the provider, the less rights I had. It works the same with our government-constituency relationship.

When it comes to our government, understandably, the role, responsibilities and expectations keep evolving. In 1776, there were roughly 2.5 million citizens and 800,000 square miles to govern. The battle between the people and the law was to maintain less government and more individual responsibility and rights. Nearly 250 years later, the 330 million of us spread out over 3.9 million square miles are still fighting that battle to hold onto long ago established rights and privileges.

The task to “… form a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity …” remains the top priority of our of our representative form of rule. Or, it should.

Logically, we cannot expect the rules to guide and protect a couple of million people to be as effective, practical and accepted when applied today to more than 330 million. The government giveth, and the government taketh away. It is the responsibility of the citizenry operating within a well-defined process to limit the encroachment of law when it comes to our rights.

It is easy to follow the evolution of our rule of law. Its changes as a result of the protests of the people are well documented. Some rights and opportunities once guaranteed to 2.5 million have been enhanced, reduced or even eliminated. Again, we cannot expect 300 million people to abide by all the rules.

Teaching 40 students will not reach the same outcome as teaching four students. There are too many variables. Although a small percentage of the population, too many individuals are going to abuse or outright disregard the rules. That adage, “one out of 10 ain’t bad” rings a little differently when we are talking 330 million. When it’s 33 million noncompliant, that is bad.

It is a safe bandwagon to join when it comes to bashing our guardians of societal norms. But, not only has government changed over a couple of centuries, individuals have changed. Early on in the beginning of our sovereignty, citizens wanted less government because they were self-reliant. The government needed the people.

Over the years, that pendulum has swung. I am not sure if it was the government or the people that created the current exponentially growing dependency of individuals on the government. A safe, regulated environment of opportunity is no longer enough. Too many people have come to believe and expect that “the government is here to help.”

The preamble lists the original tenets of our society. That is no longer enough. We have come to expect to be protected from our own irresponsibility. If we consume unhealthy substances and suffer from our choices, we seek the government to fault and punish someone else. If someone abuses a protected right and causes harm to others, we seek the government to find fault in someone else. If we commit a crime, we seek the government to fault the judicial system. If we fail to capitalize on educational opportunity and cannot find meaningful economic stability, we want the government to fault the established standards. If we dirty our environment, we want the government to blame someone else. It seems to be never ending.

In just one recent example of the government treating individuals like an only child who can do no wrong, the Attorney General of New York says that manufacturers of disposable plastic containers are the blame for environmental destruction and not the individual consumers who litter. Yes, per the AG, irresponsible marketing and packaging are the reason New York waters and parks are filed with discarded plastic.

Instead of holding the residents responsible for the pollution, the AG said, “No one should have to worry about plastics in their drinking water, plastic garbage littering their scenic riverfront, or plastic pollution harming wildlife.”

This is not the same as manufacturers directly releasing waste into our waterways. Single-serve plastic containers are not sold empty. It is the responsibility of consumers to prevent their waste from harming the environment.

Because littering is my No. 1 pet peeve, I am anti-government on this. Government should not punish big business while ignoring the proverbial 10% of irresponsible individuals.

America is great, but it was greater when the people needed the government less.