MT. JULIET, Tenn. — Maxine Lambert Nyc, 93, passed away Nov. 10, 2021, in Lebanon, Tenn.

She was born Oct. 22, 1928, in Bradley, the youngest child of Catherine White Lambert and Samuel Lambert.

Maxine graduated in 1947 from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. She began employment at David Bradley Manufacturing immediately following graduation. Maxine retired as an executive secretary after 43 years, from Roper Corporation.

She enjoyed traveling, ballroom dancing and playing Bridge.

Maxine was active in the Council of Catholic Women at St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish in Bradley.

She was married at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley, to Thomas W. Lambert, of Momence. He preceded her in death in 1988. She married Arthur Nyc, of Morris, in December of 2011. He preceded her in death in December of 2019.

Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Paula and Thomas Wasser, of Bourbonnais; grandsons, Patrick (Laura Baginski) Wasser, of Chicago, and Michael (Sandy) Wasser, of San Diego, Calif.; two great-grandsons, Owen Wasser and Julian Wasser, both of Chicago; four nieces, Suzanne Lambert, of Chicago, Diane McClure, of Bourbonnais, Judy Trute, of Miden, Nev., and Jean LeCuyer, of Oregon; and two nephews, James Lambert, of Michigan, and Jerome Lambert, of Chicago.

In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Pauline Lambert; three brothers, Leon Lambert, Raymond Lambert and Howard Lambert; and one nephew, Thomas Lambert.

A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at St. George Catholic Church.

Face masks will be required.

Entombment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to St. George Catholic Church.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

