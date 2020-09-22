Gerald Bohner

WATSEKA — Gerald L. Bohner, 79, of Watseka, passed away Friday (Sept. 18, 2020) at his home.

Gerald was born April 26, 1941, in Watseka, the son of Lewis and Mildred (Luecke) Bohner. He married Patricia Peters on April 21, 1963, in Watseka. She survives.

In addition to his wife, Patricia Bohner; he is survived by three sons, Brad (Andrea) Bohner, of Algonquin, Jeff (Jayne) Bohner, of Wheaton, and Eric (Natalie) Bohner, of St. Charles; and four grandchildren, Kathryn Chisholm, Jennifer Bohner, Ellie Bohner and Brooks Bohner.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and one brother, Delmer.

Mr. Bohner was a member of Centennial Christian Church in Watseka. He served on the Prairie States Christian Camp Board for many years.

Gerald worked at Uarco for 35 years and later at Iroquois Memorial Hospital for many years.

He loved to watch the Cubs and be with his grandchildren.

Private graveside services will be in Sugar Creek Cemetery in Stockland.

Memorials may be made to Centennial Christian Church or Iroquois Memorial Hospice.

Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

