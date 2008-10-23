Bartle Azzarelli, 90, of Kankakee and Tampa, Fla., died Wednesday (Oct. 22, 2008) at Riverside Medical Center. He resided in Tampa during the winter and summered in Kankakee. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, west Kankakee. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church.

Entombment will be in the family mausoleum at Mound Grove Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mia Martin Fund or to the Limestone Township Fire Department.

Mr. Azzarelli was the retired founder and partner of Azzarelli Construction Company (1947). In later years the family formed Azzarelli Construction in Tampa. He ran the Tampa Division after moving his family to Tampa in 1962. He was also the owner of Kankakee Spring and Alignment and former part owner of Tampa Spring Company. He had worked in his father's truck garden in west Kankakee while in school. He had also worked at the Kankakee Foundry and had been a truck driver. He was born Oct. 21, 1918, in Kankakee, the son of Raymond and Carmella Russino Azzarelli. He served in the 7th Armored Division of the U.S. Army in Germany during World War II. He helped organize the Limestone Fire Department and volunteered there until moving to Florida. He was a member of the Elks Lodge in Tampa, the NRA, and the Sons of Italy. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He loved his family and his work. He enjoyed celebrating his 90th birthday and said the last four days were the best days of his life.

Surviving are his wife, the former Vivian J. Saindon, whom he married April 14, 1940, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Kankakee; three sons and one daughter-in-law, Bart Jr. and Jan Azzarelli of Temple Terrace, Fla., Bret Azzarelli and his friend, Trevor Price of Tampa, Matthew Dalrymple of Phoenix, Ariz.; four daughters and sons-in-law, Sandra and Francis Girard of Kankakee, Norma and Robert Vaughn of Bourbonnais, Carmella and John Woodaz of Temple Terrace, Barbara and John Messina Jr. of Tampa; 14 grandchildren, Dan and Laurie Girard, Kristina and Alan Jaenicke, Debbie and Craig Clement, Tom Coffman and Yvonne Borem, Tammy and Steve Haslwanter, John and Anita Woodaz, Todd and Shannon Woodaz, Robert and Mercy Woodaz, BJ and Cyndi Azzarelli, Gina McKendree, John Messina III and Theresa Price, Lori Wise and Dean Kirchner, Jeff and Diana Barr, Brian Vaughn; 33 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; one brother and four sisters-in-law, Sam and Jean Azzarelli, Barbara Azzarelli, Betty Azzarelli, all of Kankakee, Carol Azzarelli of Redington Shores, Fla.; two brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law, Roy and Marge Penley of Murray, Ky., and Frank Eaton of Percy; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Luz Castro, Jeanne Regnier, and Ethyl Englehardt.

Deceased are his parents; three brothers, Joseph, John, and Pete; and one sister and brother-in-law, Josephine and Frank Raspolich.

