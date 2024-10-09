Manhattan showing growth as subdivisions spring up

Manhattan, Illinois, was named for Manhattan Island, part of New York City, according to an 1878 history of Manhattan Township.

And while the Illinois version of the name is nowhere near as famous as one of New York City’s five boroughs, the Manhattan here is a growing and prosperous place.

Manhattan is one of the most rapidly growing places in Illinois. In the 1990 Census, the village had a population of 2,059. It grew by 61.7% through 2000, another 111.7% and yet another 33.1% by the 2020 Census.

Now, Mayor Mike Adrieansen and Village Administrator Jeff Wold estimate the current population at 11,000. Manhattan, they say, has added 300 single-family homes in the past three years. Modern subdivisions include Hanover Estates with Distinctive Home Builders, Ivanhoe with D.R. Horton and the now finished Stonegate by Lennar.

The mayor explains that the draw bringing people to town is primarily the Lincoln-Way School District. Manhattan Junior High, part of the Lincoln-Way system, just opened in July. The old junior high is now an intermediate school. Manhattan is home to two public elementary schools, Wilson Creek and Anna McDonald, as well as St. Joseph’s Catholic School for students from kindergarten through eighth grade. High schoolers from Manhattan go to Lincoln-Way West High.

Founded by Germans in 1886 and settled by Irish, Manhattan was originally a farming community. Over time, it added a hotel, movie theater and hospital. Today, the mayor and village administrator said, it is a bedroom community. Manhattan has a Metra Station where commuters can catch the train to Chicago.

Another draw for Manhattan is a low crime rate. As measured by FBI statistics, Manhattan has had a rating of the third or fifth best community in Illinois in recent years, when measured against other towns of 10,000. The town, though, is now outgrowing that size of classification.

The police department has 16 full time and three part-time officers, up from a dozen three years ago. Wold is the former police chief. He retired from the Channahon department, where he rose to be chief, missed it and came back to head the officers in Manhattan before moving up to village administrator.

Manhattan has added a K9 officer and dog, as well as school resource officers, to make for an even safer community.

The main legal issue, it seems, involves large trucks coming through town. There is a concern with the weight overloading community streets. Long trucks as well hold up traffic as they turn.

Manhattan has invested in portable scales to weigh trucks. The scale equipment, not inexpensive, cost $30,000, but the hope is it will make for safer and longer-lasting streets.

Adrieansen said the business district is more than 90% full, with most of the shops being locally owned. Manhattan has a downtown redevelopment plan, including that was funded by a $100,000 safety study grant. The village is now seeking a $750,000 grant to begin work on beautification. The plan would include better parking and welcoming signs. There is a possibility that the Manhattan-Elwood Library, which serves the community, would be moved to a more central location.

The plan, in part, has spurred new businesses to come to town, the mayor said. In 2022, Dunkin; and Blended, a smoothie shop, came to town. The year 2023 saw a McDonalds; Central Muffler and Auto Repair; Soka, a Japanese restaurant; Hangar 51, a custom automotive shop; and Nick Fellars State Farm; arrive. So far in 2024, new businesses include: First Care Family Clinic; Posh West, a clothing boutique; Opulent Realty; and the Mental Wellness Center of Manhattan. Soon to open are the Arrowhead Smoke Works, a barbecue pit place in an old firehouse; and a coffee shop, Peaceful Grounds.

Adrieansen is in his fourth year as mayor. Professionally, he is a mechanic for ComEd. The father of two said the best part of being mayor is doing things for the children of the community and seeing the town grow. The village board meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month. The meetings are recorded and available for viewing on the village website the next day.

Fire protection services are provided by a joint fire protection district that serves both Manhattan and Peotone.

Recreation needs are met by a Park District, which is an independent government from the village. There is a Round Barn Park. The barn was constructed from wood salvaged for the Columbian Exposition, the 1893 World’s Fair in Chicago. The park is much more than the barn. It includes baseball, tennis, volleyball, a playground and disc golf.

There is also a Central Park, near a historic railroad caboose. The red caboose is a bay window model, painted for the Wabash Railroad. Central Park includes a splash pad, a band pavilion, fishing and ice skating. The Manhattan Township Historical Society is also near the caboose.

Manhattan’s largest activity of the year is its Irish Fest, which takes place the first weekend of March. An estimated 40,000 people pour into the community for a parade, Irish dancing and to listen to bagpipers.

The event raises money for a variety of charities in the town.

But the Manhattan leadership has worked hard to add events to the town, while supporting and expanding traditional activities.

Among the new events is a Labor Day Party at the Round Barn. Adrieansen explains that the party includes fireworks, bounce houses, a bags tournament, face painting, a rock wall, a magician, marching bands and a volleyball tournament.

Also new is a Taste of Fall with food trucks and pumpkin decorations. New Year’s Eve has been transformed with a family friendly ball drop at 6 p.m. The 6 p.m. time is homage to the town’s Irish heritage. When it is 6 p.m. in Illinois it is midnight in Ireland.

On July 4, Manhattan has a Patriotic Parade, an event that was started by Dave Kestel during the covid shutdown. The parade winds its way through town with the only requirement that each participating unit must display an American flag. In 2022, the traveling Vietnam memorial wall, “The Wall That Heals,” came to town.

There is an annual giveaway of 25 bicycles in conjunction with bike safety. Police are active, not only with that new event, but also with a chili cookoff challenge against the fire department that raises money for activities for people with developmental disabilities and also for persons with burn injuries. The challenge takes place after the Super Bowl. Police also help with Cops and Bobbers, a fishing derby for children.

Wold also helped start a Glow Ride, where young bicyclists pedal through the city illuminated by glow sticks. More than 150 children participated.

Manhattan has a Young Entrepreneurs Market. Youngsters sell their crafts in family driveways. The mayor visits, handing out business certificates.

Among the continuing events is a Touch a Truck open house where persons can see up close large vehicles, like fire trucks, public works trucks and construction equipment.

There are holiday activities, too. Halloween is covered by Scarecrows on State. Residents start with a PVC pipe skeleton and add to it.

There is a tree-lighting ceremony for Christmas on State. There’s ice carving and both Olaf and the Grinch will show up. Residents are encouraged to donate a can to a food pantry during the holiday season. When they do that, they earn a raffle ticket. The winner of the raffle is a child in a family who gets to push a giant cartoon-like plunger that lights up the town Christmas tree.

“We’re building a community here,” the mayor said. “There is something going every weekend.”