Property Lines: Aug.

McColly Bennett Real Estate in Bourbonnais recently announced its top producers for June in its residential division.

The <strong>Kelly Winterroth Team</strong> was the top team with more than $2.1 million in transactions for the month.

The top agents for the month of <strong>Azza Tawfik, Paula Curwick</strong>, <strong>Maurice Sullivan</strong> and <strong>Norm Gaskin.</strong>

All of the agents are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors.