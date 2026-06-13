Bonfield celebrating America’s 250th with Small Town USA celebration June 19-20

The village of Bonfield will celebrate America’s 250th birthday with parades, tractor pulls and entertainment during its Small Town USA Celebration on June 19 and 20.
The free, family-friendly weekend kicks off at 4 p.m. Friday with concession stands, inflatables and a beer tent.
From 5 to 7 p.m. will be the Kids Fishing Derby for ages 4 to 18 with prizes, 5 p.m. begins the sign-in for the ITPA Tractor Pull Start with pulls in the garden tractor category starting at 6 p.m. alongside dinner at the Bonfield Lions Club.
Back by popular demand, the mud volleyball tournament will also begin at 6 p.m. Pre-registration is required.
Live music by South Side Social Club runs from 7 to 11 p.m. and the lighted golf cart parade will be at 8:30 p.m., with line up at 8:15 p.m. at Village Hall.
SATURDAY
Day two begins with a car show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
At 10:30 a.m. the Small Town USA Parade steps off from Bonfield Grade School, where lineup begins at 9 a.m., and travels west down Smith Street.
Sign in begins at 10:30 a.m. for the noon tractor pull near the Bonfield Lions Club, where lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
At noon the beer tent opens along with concession stands, $1 carnival kids games and free inflatables and barrel train rides.
The mud volleyball tournament will continue at 12 p.m.
From 1 to 8 p.m. face painting will be available. Shows by Juggling Dave are set for 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
The kiddie tractor pull sign up begins at 1 p.m. with the competition starting at 2 p.m.
From 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., there will be live music by Winslow Arizona.
At 6:30 p.m., live music from Anthem goes until 9:30 p.m. when a fireworks show will close out the festivities.
For more information, visit the Village of Bonfield Celebration & Tractor Pull Facebook page.