Bonfield celebrating America’s 250th with Small Town USA celebration June 19-20

Tractors make their way down Smith Street in Bonfield as part of the parade during the village's 2024 celebration. The two-day event returns June 19 and 20, 2026. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

The village of Bonfield will celebrate America’s 250th birthday with parades, tractor pulls and entertainment during its Small Town USA Celebration on June 19 and 20.

The free, family-friendly weekend kicks off at 4 p.m. Friday with concession stands, inflatables and a beer tent.

From 5 to 7 p.m. will be the Kids Fishing Derby for ages 4 to 18 with prizes, 5 p.m. begins the sign-in for the ITPA Tractor Pull Start with pulls in the garden tractor category starting at 6 p.m. alongside dinner at the Bonfield Lions Club.

Back by popular demand, the mud volleyball tournament will also begin at 6 p.m. Pre-registration is required.

Live music by South Side Social Club runs from 7 to 11 p.m. and the lighted golf cart parade will be at 8:30 p.m., with line up at 8:15 p.m. at Village Hall.

SATURDAY

Day two begins with a car show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

At 10:30 a.m. the Small Town USA Parade steps off from Bonfield Grade School, where lineup begins at 9 a.m., and travels west down Smith Street.

Sign in begins at 10:30 a.m. for the noon tractor pull near the Bonfield Lions Club, where lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

At noon the beer tent opens along with concession stands, $1 carnival kids games and free inflatables and barrel train rides.

The mud volleyball tournament will continue at 12 p.m.

From 1 to 8 p.m. face painting will be available. Shows by Juggling Dave are set for 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The kiddie tractor pull sign up begins at 1 p.m. with the competition starting at 2 p.m.

From 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., there will be live music by Winslow Arizona.

At 6:30 p.m., live music from Anthem goes until 9:30 p.m. when a fireworks show will close out the festivities.

For more information, visit the Village of Bonfield Celebration & Tractor Pull Facebook page.