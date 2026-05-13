Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser returns Friday

Manteno Police officer Karen Brandt waves from atop the Dunkin' in Manteno during the Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser to benefit Special Olympics Illinois in 2022. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

Local police departments will be taking to the rooftops of local Dunkin’ locations to raise funds for Special Olympics Illinois and the Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics bright and early this Friday.

All running from 5 a.m. to noon, Bourbonnais Police will be stationed at both Bourbonnais Dunkin’ locations at 112 E. Bethel Dr. and the Gas N’ Wash off Bourbonnais Parkway at 5916 N. Convent St.; Kankakee Police will be atop the Dunkin’ at 174 W. Court St.; and Manteno Police will be on site at the Manteno Dunkin’, 2803 W. Division St.

Additional items for sale include Special Olympics Torch Run T-shirts, hats, pins and travel mugs. In addition to benefiting Special Olympics Illinois athletes, all in-person donations receive a coupon for a free donut.

This year marks the 23rd Anniversary of the Dunkin’ partnership with the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois. This partnership has been a huge success over the years, raising more than $11 million in Illinois, according to the Special Olympics Illinois website.

Law enforcement officers across the state will be at Dunkin’ locations to rally the communities in support of their local Special Olympics athletes.

Can’t make it to one of the participating locations? Donations also can be given to local teams by visiting support.soill.org/campaign/2026-tr-dunkin-cop-on-a-rooftop-0/c754133, scrolling down, and searching for the desired Fundraising Team. All of the proceeds benefit Special Olympics Illinois.