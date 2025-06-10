Cobb Park Criterium rides again through Riverview

Riders in the Women's Pro Category ride alongside the Kankakee River during the 2025 Cobb Park Criterium on Sunday, June 8, 2025. (Sam Yohnka for Shaw Local News N)

KANKAKEE – Cyclists and spectators alike gathered in Kankakee’s Riverview Historic District on Sunday for the return of the Cobb Park Criterium along the Kankakee River.

Cobb Park serves as the perfect backdrop for the annual bicycle races that run each June along the river, hosted by the South Chicago Wheelmen since the early 1980s.

Racing began at 9:30 a.m. and the last race of the day began at 3:40 p.m. In all, there were nine races on the day in the following categories: juniors, women 4/5, Cat 4/5, masters for both men and women, Cat 3/4, pro 1/2/3, master 1/2/3/4, and women pro 1/2/3.

All the races were sanctioned by USA Cycling, and awards were presented for each race. Races varied in length from 30 to 60 minutes.

The city of Kankakee was a co-host of the annual event that brings upward of 200 cyclists and is a welcomed event for the residents of the Riverview neighborhood. The course includes the main drive along the river as well as several streets in Riverview.

Officials with the South Chicago Wheelmen and USA Cycling said the scenery, the neighborhood and the river make the Cobb Park Criterium a special event. They’re appreciative of the city, and the neighborhood is very acceptable to the race and does a good job of clearing vehicles on the course that is about a three-quarter-mile long.

According to Daily Journal archives, the Cobb Park Criterium consistently ran from 1984 to 2000 before a five-year hiatus because of a lack of sponsorship. It returned from 2006 through 2010. It has been running consistently since 2012 with the exception of the COVID year in 2020.

The Cobb Park Criterium is one of three races the South Chicago Wheelmen host each summer. The Wheelmen have every intention of returning to Kankakee again next year.

For information, visit southchicagowheelmen.com/cobbparkcrit.