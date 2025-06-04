Hollywood horror feature filmed in Kankakee to premiere locally

A Behind The Scenes look at filming for "When the Night Falls," which took place in Kankakee County. (Provided by Lamping Media)

Acclaimed filmmaker and Kankakee County native Andrew Lamping is bringing Hollywood to the heart of Illinois with a special “Work in Progress” screening of his debut feature film, When the Night Falls.

The highly anticipated thriller—shot entirely across Kankakee, Clifton, Chebanse, Limestone and Wilmington — is set to screen for select cast, crew and local supporters later this month.

When the Night Falls is a gripping, atmospheric horror-thriller following a determined small-town sheriff in a race against time to find two missing boys. Unknown to him, a young woman has secretly taken in one of the boys — desperate to shield him from a horrific curse that transforms him after dark.

The film stars Anthony Louis (The Bear) and Austin Parsons (97 Minutes), delivering emotionally charged performances that anchor the haunting narrative.

With a chilling score that includes licensed music from Sony, a polished visual style and suspense-driven pacing, the film rivals major studio thrillers while maintaining its independent heart.

“This film is a tribute to what can be accomplished with the right team, the right story, and a strong creative vision,” said Lamping. “We worked hard to make something atmospheric and emotionally grounded—something that feels big, while staying true to its small-town roots.”

Andrew Lamping, director (Provided by Lamping Media)

The private premiere will be held June 13, 2025, at 9 p.m. at The Mar Theater in Wilmington.

Local officials, media and members of the film’s extended team, many of whom are residents of the shooting locations, will be in attendance to walk the red carpet before seeing it for the first time.

Tickets are $20 and are available at TJ Donlins, 118 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, and Fit Body U, 725 Larry Power Rd., Bourbonnais. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door.

Venmo @andrew-lamping and include the last name of the ticket holder.

Lamping, the founder of Lamping Media, has made a name for himself in both commercial and narrative filmmaking.

After the success of his award-winning short film Wildlands and Punchline, When the Night Falls marks his bold entrance into feature-length storytelling.

Lamping hopes the film will spark excitement and pride in the region, showcasing how Hollywood grade cinema can emerge from small-town roots.

Directed by Lamping, the film is produced by Blain Smith and the Director of Photography is Kal Kociss.

For more information, media inquiries or to request press access to the premiere, contact Andrew Lamping at 815-549-5554 or email LampingMedia@gmail.com.