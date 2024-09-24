Rise & Thrive Wellness addressing need for mental health services in Kankakee

KANKAKEE — With an increased demand for mental health services, Rise & Thrive Wellness is expanding its footprint in Kankakee County.

Already having operated a facility in Bradley for several years, owner Megan Campbell wanted to offer services in the city of Kankakee.

“We do a lot in Kankakee, it was important for me to come this way,” Campbell said. “Kankakee is unfortunately underserved. There are not many group practices in Kankakee.”

As of July 15, the space, at 259 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, opened and clients are being seen. The business will celebrate a grand opening with a ribbon cutting event at 4:30 p.m. today.

Working from this space is approximately 15 people from art therapists, counselors and social workers to office manager MacKenzie Cloy.

Campbell said she has a diverse staff, each therapist or social worker with a different specialty and skillset.

The Bradley space is at 265 Stebbings Court. For more information on either facility, call 815-200-8653 or go to <a href="https://www.riseandthrivewellness.net" target="_blank">riseandthrivewellness.net</a>.

<strong>THE NEED</strong>

Campbell said that the increased need for mental health services — specifically as a result of the pandemic — is twofold. There is an increased need because of COVID-19, she said, but people might be more willing to talk about mental health concerns that had already existed prior to that.

“I think the pandemic pushed that to the forefront,” she said. “I think that shined a light on issues that were already there that we can avoid.”

She said that, while the negative stigmas surrounding mental health haven’t been completely eradicated, the culture has shifted to people being more willing to speak about mental health issues.

“The thing that is important for us here is making that as accessible as possible,” she said, adding that they are working with schools, applying for grants and take private insurance.

Regarding schools, staff members of Kankakee School District 111 are eligible for free services through Rise & Thrive.

<strong>ART & THERAPY</strong>

At the back of the space, which was formerly occupied by Roze Boutique, is an art and event space where clients can partake in art therapy. This space also will host events where the community can come together for speaking engagements and more.

Such an event will be held at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 17 as JaHana Holloway will give a presentation on Healing the Inner Child. The cost is $35 per person and includes dinner and program materials. Reserve your spot at <a href="https://www.tinyurl.com/ych5ktkz" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/ych5ktkz</a>.

Regarding art therapy, Campbell explained that clients can do a combination of art and talk therapy, as all art therapists are also trained counselors.

“I support and believe talk therapy is important as well. My love of art therapy is it circumvents impulse control,” Campbell said.

For those who don’t see themselves as artists, fear not. Campbell said that one doesn’t need to be “good at [art], they just need to be open to it.”

Additionally, the art therapy space was once home to Feed, a community art center. Campbell said this is “a beautiful, kind of full circle [way] to bring art back in a slightly different way.”

In the waiting room is a mural by Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School graduate and current Chicago resident Britni Mara.

There is also a rotating gallery of work featuring local artists.

As a board-certified art therapist, Campbell said it is important to her to showcase artwork in the community.