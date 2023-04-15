BrickStone brew production site for sale

BOURBONNAIS — One of the region’s most iconic businesses has been placed on the sale block.

The BrickStone Brewery production facility in Bourbonnais is up for sale, and the list price is $3.55 million.

The business was only recently listed, but the family owned, 8,728-square-foot brewery, which sits on nearly 3.2 acres at 572 Brewery Lane, will not impact BrickStone Brewery & Restaurant, 557 William Latham Drive.

The listing of the property has come about as its co-founder and brewmaster, Tommy Vasilakis, of Bourbonnais, is seeking to relocate to the southern region of the United States.

After 17 years at BrickStone, Vasilakis explained the time has come to devote more of his time to his family.

Tommy, 42, and his cousin, George Giannakopoulos, 47, have been the brewmasters. Giannakopoulos, however, recently shifted to the restaurant operation with his brother, Gino, and his cousin, Tina Vasilakis.

The restaurant contains a small brewery, and the family will continue to operate that for the customers.

The restaurant brewery produces 1,000 barrels [31 gallons per barrel] annually. The production brewery produces 10,000 barrels annually, Tommy noted.

The family has no timeline regarding the sale of the brewery. The property is listed by EatZ & Assoc., of Barrington, a firm which specializes in the restaurant industry.

<strong>CRAFT BEER BOOM</strong>

According to the Brewers Association, a beer and brewing trade publication, craft beer comprises more than 27% of the nation’s $100 billion beer market and the segment continues to grow.

Craft beer is defined as beer made by a brewer which does not exceed an annual production of 6 million barrels.

The BrickStone restaurant has been part of the Bourbonnais landscape since 2006. Prior to being transformed into BrickStone, the family operated the site as Greenbrier restaurant.

Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore noted there had been growing speculation the production site was going to be put up for sale.

“Hopefully someone will come in and maintain the BrickStone brand. I’m certainly hoping for the best,” he said.

According to the EatZ listing, BrickStone operates a 50-barrel, 4-vessel facility which has been brewing award-winning specialty beers. The site features 100-, 150- and 300- barrel stainless steel fermentation tanks and a custom canning line.

BrickStone produces a number of beer varieties, but its best-known brew is its American Pale Ale, which has been honored numerous times. Several other BrickStone varieties have also been honored.

The beer is available in several retail locations across Illinois, including Jewel-Osco, Kroger, Berkot’s, Walmart, Meijer, Target, Whole Foods and Binny’s Beverage Depot, among others.

<strong>BRICKSTONE LABEL</strong>

It is the family’s hope the next operator will continue the BrickStone line.

“Somebody can come in here and keep the BrickStone brand alive and well. We want this community to be associated with BrickStone,” Tommy said.

Tommy said the family is in no rush to sell the brewery.

“We want to find the right fit and keep the torch burning,” Tommy said. “It’s our goal to sell the brand, the facility and the equipment.”

Tommy said his love for the brewery and the community has never waned. He said leaving this region will be difficult, but noted the move opens a new adventure.

But there is some trepidation.

“I don’t know anything else to do,” he said before he added, “and I bet 75% of my wardrobe is BrickStone merchandise. It’s going to be hard to walk away from what you love.”

<strong>FIND ‘RIGHT FIT’</strong>

George said the family coming to this decision was obviously difficult.

But, he said, the timing feels right.

“It was our goal to build a brand and see it flourish. We’ve done that. We overcame COVID. We just felt this is the right time.”

And like his cousin, George is hopeful the brand lives on right here in Bourbonnais.

“We’re not in any hurry. We want to find that right fit.”

Tommy thinks back to the early days of BrickStone. He was 25 when it opened. He’s spent countless hours inside the restaurant and brewery. He hesitates to think of the hours he and the three others have spent inside these locations.

He believes whomever will be the next owner of the brewery will be just as dedicated as the family has been.

“We want this business to get in the right hands,” he said. “We want to see this brand grow. I can’t predict who will buy it, but I will stay on to help whoever it may be so they get a good start.”