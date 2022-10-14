KAMEG warrant sweep nets nine arrests

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — On Wednesday, Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group agents, assisted by the United States Marshal Service, the Kankakee Police Department and Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force, conducted a warrant sweep, which included two search warrant executions, based on KAMEG investigations.

During the warrant sweep, the following individuals were arrested:

• Randolph Douglas, 29, of Kankakee, was arrested following a search warrant at his residence, in the 200 block of Tedmark Court, in Kankakee, in conjunction with an ongoing narcotics investigation.

The search warrant execution resulted in the seizure of approximately 73 grams of suspected cocaine, 81 grams of suspected cannabis, approximately 2.4 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, 107 suspected Xanax pills and a loaded brown Sig Sauer 9mm handgun with an extended magazine.

Douglas has been charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance [four counts], possession of cannabis with intent to deliver between 30 and 500 grams, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unlawful use of a weapon-no FOID, felon in possession of firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• Cory Trapp, 44, of St. Anne, was arrested following a search warrant at his residence, in the 200 block of Crestlane Drive in Kankakee, in conjunction with an ongoing narcotics investigation. The search warrant execution resulted in the seizure of approximately 1,500 grams of suspected cannabis, drug paraphernalia and a loaded Glock .45 caliber handgun with a loaded extended magazine, KAMEG said.

Trapp has been charged with unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver between 500 and 2,000 grams and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon-no FOID.

• Takelia Dorsey, 34, of Kankakee, was arrested on a Kankakee County warrant for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance between 1 and 15 grams.

Upon her arrest, Dorsey was found in possession of approximately 2.4 grams of suspected crack cocaine. Dorsey was also charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and child endangerment.

• Jawan Smith, 24, Kankakee, was arrested on a Kankakee County warrant for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. Smith is also on federal parole and will be held per the parole violation.

• Calvin Wright, 36, of Kankakee, was arrested on a Kankakee County warrant for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance [two counts]. Wright is also on federal parole and will be held per the parole violation.

Four others were arrested on Kankakee County warrants for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance: Leonard Green, 39, Bobbi Prindle, 36, Elton Pendleton, 52, and Darryl Hollis, 57, all of Kankakee.

All subjects were transported and detained at the Jerome Combs Detention Center.

KAMEG reminds the public to call KAMEG at 815-933-1710 to report non-emergency information about drug dealing and gang problems.

KAMEG is composed of personnel from the Illinois State Police, Bourbonnais Police Department, Bradley Police Department, Kankakee Police Department, Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department and the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office.