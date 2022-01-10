SmartWash expands laundry services to Kankakee

<strong>SmartWash Laundry Center</strong> is cleaning up <strong>Kankakee County</strong>. Literally.

The <strong>Bourbonnais</strong>-based company recently opened its third laundry center in the county with the purchase and redevelopment of the former <strong>Family Video</strong> location at 1650 W. Court St., Kankakee. The building was transformed into a 45-washer and 52-dryer, seven-day-a-week laundry center.

Owned by <strong>Ryan</strong> and <strong>Abby Magruder</strong> of <strong>Limestone</strong>, SmartWash also operates laundromats at 573 and 588 William Latham Drive in Bourbonnais. To top off what has been an extremely busy year for the business, the Magruders purchased <strong>Burlington</strong> <strong>Professional Cleaners Inc.</strong>, 120 N. Cleveland Ave., <strong>Bradley</strong>, in late November, and continue to offer dry cleaning services there.

The SmartWash business began in 2014 with the opening of the 573 William Latham location and then expanded in 2017 with the opening of the 588 William Latham location, the former <strong>Maytag Laundromat</strong>.

<strong>Penny Magruder</strong>, a Limestone resident and manager of the SmartWash locations since the business was founded in 2014, said the company employs 25 and the redevelopment and opening of the West Court location is in all likelihood not the last expansion for the business.

“We are going big. We want to do it all,” said Magruder, who was an assistant manager with <strong>Dollar Tree</strong> before joining SmartWash.

The two Bourbonnais locations offer a total of 71 washers and 76 dryers.

While the West Court location offers the traditional laundry service, it also offers dirty laundry pick-up and return of clean and folded clothing the following day through the store’s website, <a href="http://smartwashlaundrycenter.com" target="_blank">smartwashlaundrycenter.com</a>. Laundry can also be dropped off at the location.

The 573 William Latham Drive location is open 24 hours and day, seven days a week; while 588 William Latham Drive is open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The new Kankakee location is open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Pick-up and delivery is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday at that location.