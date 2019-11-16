Judge Kick to step away from bench

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Circuit Court Judge Mike Kick, 66, announced this week his pending retirement, a move that will likely cause a considerable shift in the local political landscape.

State Rep. Lindsay Parkhurst, R-Kankakee, whose 79th House District represents nearly all of Kankakee County, said Wednesday she plans to seek the judgeship held by Kick, meaning she will not seek a third consecutive two-year term in the Illinois House.

Parkhurst, who has maintained her Kankakee law practice since becoming a state representative, told the Daily Journal on Thursday she will serve her entire House term, which ends in January 2021.

Parkhurst’s action means the House position will be up for grabs and likely will be a key battle for state Republicans to maintain the seat and for Democrats to regain it.

“I enjoy my state rep position, but having the opportunity for a circuit judge position was too great. This would be my dream job,” she said.

The judicial position covers Kankakee and Iroquois counties.

Parkhurst noted she was ready to turn in her nominating papers for her current position when she learned of Kick’s plans. Her judicial nominating petition is due Dec. 23.

“This all happened on Wednesday,” she said. “This would be the pinnacle of my legal career. Hopefully, I will ascend to the judicial bench.”

Parkhurst, 56, is a 1985 University of Illinois graduate and a 1989 graduate of Chicago Kent Law School. She is a 1981 graduate of Kankakee Eastridge High School.

‘IT’S TIME’

Kick was the Kankakee County state’s attorney from September 1995 to June 2000. He was appointed to the bench in June 2000 to complete the term of retiring Judge Dan Gould. He was subsequently elected in 2002 and re-elected in 2008 and 2014. He has targeted May 10 as the day of retirement.

“That’s the finish line. I’ve been looking at this move for the past two years,” he said.

Kick served as the circuit court’s chief judge from December 2012 to December 2016.

“Everything has a time and a season. It’s time. I know it’s time,” said the 1971 Eastridge graduate.

The judge said he has been blessed with incredibly gifted colleagues in the court and he will, of course, miss those interactions, but his life’s focus has shifted to being a grandfather.

Kick and his late wife, Lisa, have two grown daughters, Jenna, 33, and Nina, 30.

“It’s been a dream job, a dream career,” he said of being a judge. He said he had never put great focus on where or when his judicial career would conclude. But after strongly considering retirement during the past few years, he became convinced the time had come.

“I focus on what I’m doing at the time. I’ve let the future take care of itself,” he said.

With the finish line now in focus, Kick said the next job is cleaning out his second-story office.

“I figure that should take me about five months,” he said with a grin.

Kick has served many roles as judge. Assigned to the divorce court since February 2017, he said he might work in divorce mediation upon retirement, but that has not been decided as yet.

“To me, retirement means an opportunity to do other things, not nothing,” he said.

LOSS TO THE BENCH

Nick Elliott, president of the Kankakee County Bar Association and a practicing attorney since 2014, said Kick’s retirement is an “absolute loss” to the judiciary.

“He’s extremely conscientious of what the law requires of him. He expects certain things and holds every attorney accountable,” Elliott said.

Elliott, the son of Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott, said he was disappointed when he heard the news of Kick’s retirement.

“But, at the same time, I’m happy for Judge Kick,” he said. “I’m extremely happy he gets to spend more time with his family.”