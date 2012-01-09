Kankakee Valley Park district juggles big question

Just three months ago, the Kankakee Valley Park District announced it was getting a $2.5 million state grant to build a new activities center.

But last week, a better deal came though in the form of the Kankakee Community Resource Center at 150 N. Indiana Ave.

The KVPD announced last week it would buy the center for $25,000, or just 1 percent of the cost of building a new facility. But now district officials are wondering if they must give back that money.

"That's something the board members will be discussing," said KVPD Director Roy Collins said. "We want to look at what our options are."

But the board is excited about the purchase. "We've been interested in this building (the 120-year-old former National Guard Armory) for quite a while. It's a perfect fit for us. Since the district was formed in 1925, we've never had a gym. Now, we have a downtown presence."

State Rep. Lisa Dugan, D-Bradley, was credited with bringing home the district upgrade and the construction jobs that would come with it. The funds were to come from the Illinois Jobs Now capital construction program. The original proposal asked for funds to build a full-size gymnasium, bleachers, locker rooms, storage areas, exercise rooms and a mezzanine. The grant request described a new space for basketball, volleyball, dodgeball, soccer and indoor concerts. It would also have included room for aerobics, dance and other fitness classes, a walking track, two locker rooms, a lobby and some office space.

Only 22 Illinois communities received these funds, money that could be spent for renovation and repair of existing recreation facilities or to build new facilities. Most of the state grants required 25 percent local matching funds, but the KVPD project called for only a 10 percent match due to economic factors in this area. The district would have had to spend $250,000 for its share of the project.

The old armory building needs only minor improvements, which would appear to fit within that description. "We're pleased that the parking lot has been redone and the handicapped access ramp is in place," Collins said. "We have hired an environmental firm for a thorough inspection of the building, and it is sound. We expect to replace some carpeting, upgrade the lighting and maybe do some painting and drywall work."

Yet, the KVPD grant clearly outlined the construction of a new building.

"It would make sense if (the state) would consider this (old armory) project (for the use of some of the grant funds) instead (of building a new building)," Collins said. "But this is up to our board and the state. We'll have to wait and see how it works out."

Kankakee 1st Ward Alderman Glenn Davidson sat nearby as Collins made the announcement Friday and called the negotiations to purchase the gym, meeting rooms and parking lot -- previously operated and owned by the nonprofit Kankakee Community Development Board -- "a fantastic opportunity."